Today

Is Illinois playing Nebraska at night a good thing?

Bob says ...

No ... it’s a great thing. After two 11 a.m. home games to start the home season, the Illini catch a break courtesy of BTN, which scheduled a 7 p.m. kickoff for the Big Ten opener on Sept. 21.

I totally understand why the football networks want to have three scheduling windows. But 11 a.m. kickoffs are not fan friendly. Especially for those who have to drive a few hours to get to the games.

The night game allows fans to take their time arriving at the stadium. If Illinois is 3-0, which I expect it to be, it adds another layer of excitement for the crowd.

Nebraska (1-1) messed it up a bit by blowing a big lead at Colorado this past Saturday. But Nebraska remains a traditional national program with a lot of appeal. I believe there will be plenty of fans in the stands from out west.

Illinois fans should have no trouble getting fired up for the game. Some might have an adult beverage or two. Great. Please drive safe after the game.

The atmosphere should be electric. If Illinois plays well and gives the fans something to cheer about, it will reach a noise level that hasn’t been heard in that beautiful stadium for years.