In his 31st year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen
Today
Is the UConn game Saturday a must-win for Illinois?
Bob says ...
Frankly, yes. If the team hopes to play a 13th game this year.
Before the season, I counted four games where I figured Illinois would be the favorite: Akron, UConn, Eastern Michigan and Rutgers. A loss in any of those games will be devastating to Illinois' postseason goals.
To get to six wins, Illinois will need at least two Big Ten wins — the Illini play against Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Purdue, Michigan State, Iowa and Northwestern. It is possible to get the two needed wins. Or more. But it won’t be easy.
Plenty has been made about the team’s lack of nonconference road wins the past decade-plus. To be fair, Illinois rarely has played more than one nonconference game each season. So, it’s a small sample.
But good programs, schools that routinely reach the postseason, find a way to win road games. If Illinois wants to show it is better, it needs to start by beating a team that was one of the worst in the FBS last season.