Are either of the MAC teams on the Illinois schedule any good?

Bob says ...

One of the two, Eastern Michigan, earned a bowl bid in 2018, losing 23-21 to Georgia Southern in the Camellia Bowl. The Eagles have no problem playing in Big Ten stadiums, winning at Purdue. But sixth-year coach Chris Creighton has plenty of holes to plug, especially on defense. Eastern Michigan returns just three starters on that side of the ball.

Akron coach Tom Arth is in his first season after two years at FCS school Chattanooga. The offense should be solid, but the defense lost eight starters.

Illinois will be favored to beat both MAC schools. The Illini are 13-2 against the MAC, both losses coming to Western Michigan.

We will learn more about the Eagles and Zips at Tuesday’s MAC media day in Detroit.