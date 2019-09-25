In his 31st year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.
Today
How is the Illinois football team spending the week?
Bob says ...
The players practiced Tuesday and Wednesday morning. They also had weight lifting sessions Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. They have no team responsibilities Friday to Sunday. My guess is many of them will go home, especially the guys who live nearby. The tradition has always been for the nearby players to take their faraway teammates home with them. Lots of good stories there.
The coaches are out recruiting this weekend.