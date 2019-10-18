In his 31st year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.
Today:
What college football games are on your weekend watch list?
Bob says ...
I will be at Illinois-Wisconsin. That would make the cut even if I wasn’t covering it. I’m eager to see the Badgers in person. Do they pass the eye test? Are they real playoff contenders?
The best game in the Big Ten is Michigan at Penn State (6:30 p.m., ABC). The Nittany Lions survived a tough game at Iowa, while the Wolverines played so-so in Champaign.
There are two intriguing matchups in the Pac-12: Oregon-Washington (2:30 p.m., ABC) and Utah-Arizona State (5 p.m., Pac-12 Network).
I doubt any of the Pac-12 schools can climb into playoff contention. Maybe Oregon has an outside shot. If the Ducks had held onto their lead against Auburn earlier in the season, they would be in prime position. But that loss likely sinks them.
Some LSU fans are mad at me, so we might as well give them another reason: Put the Tigers on upset alert at Mississippi State (2:30 p.m., CBS). The Bulldogs were considered a Top 25 team before the season, but have underachieved. They might put it all together.
LSU’s next two games are against Auburn and Alabama. Nobody would blame the Tigers for looking ahead.