In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.

Today

What do ex-Illini think about the new Smith Center?

They love it. And wish it was around during their playing days.

Former offensive lineman Jack Cornell, who played for Ron Zook from 2007-11, visited practice Monday and planned to take a tour of the Smith Center before returning to his home in Quincy.

Cornell said the old weight room was already very good. But the new setup gives puts Illinois something special.

Robinson also getting shot at quarterback Training camp competition is ongoing to find next starter

“This is premier,” Cornell said. “This is the kind of thing that takes the football team to the next level in the world of college sports. When you drive by it, it looks beautiful.”

Now the head coach at his alma mater Quincy Notre Dame, the 30-year-old Cornell liked what he saw from the team too. Especially at his position.

“It appeared to be a very good day for the offensive line,” Cornell said.

Cornell was happy to return for a preseason practice.

“I told myself when I was in college, I would never come back and watch a training camp practice, but Bob, here I am,” Cornell said. “First one I’ve seen since I was a player here.”