Ask Bob: What does Isaiah Williams think about CJ Dixon’s commitment?
How do you think Isaiah Williams feels about CJ Dixon’s commitment?
Bob says ...
I’d ask him myself, but the freshmen aren’t permitted to talk to reporters until next Tuesday, which is Media Day for the team.
It will be the one chance for Williams to talk to the press until after he appears in a game, which I figure will be Aug. 31.
In an age when players use Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, it seems odd that the freshmen are off limits.
Lecture over, back to your question.
Dixon, if you missed it, is a four-star quarterback out of Georgia who announced for Illinois on Friday. Willams is from the St. Louis area who made headlines when he committed to Illinois in 2018. He is expected to compete for the starting job this season.
There is no exclusivity in college football. When a player picks a school, he knows there will be competition. He expects it.
What you want the player to say is “I don’t care. I will win the position.” Those are the kind of guys you need to help build your program.
Now, if the Illinois coaches told him: “We won’t recruit a quarterback in 2020” then you’ve got a problem. But I don’t believe Illinois, or any school, would make that kind of guarantee.
Ultimately, competition is good for a team. It leads to better play.
But there can be some negative reactions. In recent years, there has been much less patience on the part of players. They want to be on the field RIGHTNOW.
Back to Williams, he will be fine. And ready to go on Friday.
