What is the consensus among the reporters who cover Illinois about the team’s prospects in 2019?

Bob says ...

+2 Asmussen | Enabling the run game just one strength of Illini offensive line In a 4-8 season, the line play was a bright spot for Illinois football. That should be the case again this season.

During training camp practices, there isn’t a lot for us to do except watch. So, we talk. And talk some more.

Everyone has their own take. Sometimes, that opinion changes after a good day by the offense or the defense.

And injuries play a part. The team is different now with the loss of cornerback Marquez Beason, who would have played a significant role.

The opinions range from three wins at the low end to seven or eight at the high end.

I fall somewhere in the middle. I think the team beats Akron, UConn, Eastern Michigan and Rutgers. Maybe all by lopsided scores. The tricky part for Illinois is the other eight Big Ten games, where it will be outmanned in most cases.

We can’t anticipate injuries that will certainly hit the opponents. Wisconsin is a much different team if Jonathan Taylor gets banged up. Iowa needs A.J. Epenesa to be available for every game. There are players on every team that are crucial for their success.

We also don’t know who at Illinois will rise from obscurity. I had no idea a year ago that Reggie Corbin was about to become one of the best running backs in the Big Ten.

I have been doing this a long time. The teams that were really good — 1999, 2001 and 2007 — showed real signs of life early in the season. Each won on the road in the nonconference, then had significant upsets early in the Big Ten season.

Will it happen again this year? We will see.