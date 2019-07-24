Ask Bob: What's different without Hardy Nickerson?
Didn’t Hardy Nickerson fall on his sword for Lovie last year? I can’t imagine Lovie not agreeing with what Nickerson’s schemes were last year — Bruce
Nickerson resigned on Oct. 29, pointing to health reasons. I believe there would have been a change at the end of the season had he finished the year.
I have not had a chance to talk to Nickerson since his resignation, but would relish the opportunity. He was always pleasant to deal with. I understand he is living in California and doubt we will see him back in C-U very often. If ever.
He has permanent ties to the place. Besides his time here, his son Hardy finished his career as an Illini.
When Nickerson resigned before the end of the season, it allowed Lovie Smith to take over the play calling. It was obviously a different role for him, one that he liked well enough to continue with it full time this year.
I never thought Lovie Smith would go outside the team to hire a new defensive coordinator. As has been said numerous times, Smith has cut out the middleman. He knows what he wants to do and how he wants it done. The players are taking directions from the guy who knows the scheme the best.
Will he make changes? Based on the performance last year that would make a lot of sense. When three teams score 63 against you, there is something seriously wrong.
The defense was designed by Lovie Smith. But when Hardy Nickerson was on the staff, he was the one calling the plays on game day.
Lovie Smith always had input on the defense during the practice week. Now, he remains in charge on Saturdays.
