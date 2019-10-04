Listen to this article

What college football game are you most looking forward to this week?

Bob says ...

Besides Illinois-Minnesota, there are three others I can't wait to watch. At the top of the list is Ohio State-Michigan State. The game is at 6:30 p.m. on ABC.

The way the Buckeyes rocked Nebraska last week in Lincoln was impressive. I have thought all along that Ohio State was a top playoff contender. That romp confirmed it. But the last two years, Ohio State had a blip that cost it a spot in the playoffs. Michigan State seems capable of being the spoiler this season.

I don't think Justin Fields and the Ohio State defense will let the team slip. Fields has been better than I expected. And he's got a lot of talented teammates to work with.

So much for Ryan Day struggling in his first year.

The other two games I want to watch are Iowa-Michigan (11 a.m., Fox) and Auburn-Florida (2:30 p.m., CBS).

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).

College Football Reporter/Columnist

