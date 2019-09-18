Ask Bob: What's up with Mike Epstein?
How is Illinois running back Mike Epstein doing?
There is good news on the Epstein front courtesy of his family. He had successful surgery on his ACL on Tuesday. The operation was performed by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla.
Epstein is starting his rehab work today at the Andrews facility. He will be there for a week, doing two sessions a day.
Epstein is in good spirits and focusing on the 2020 opener next Sept. 5 against Illinois State. With Reggie Corbin in his final season of eligibility, Epstein’s healthy return will be important for the team.
Successful surgery. Thank you God🙏In Pensacola, Florida & Illini Nation is everywhere. This nurse grew up in Urbana and wanted me to feel at “home”. Major love #ILLINI 🔶🔷 pic.twitter.com/IANJOXLbwV— Mike Epstein (@Dat26Kid) September 17, 2019
