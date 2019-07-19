College Football Reporter/Columnist

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh listens to a question Friday, July 19, 2019, in Chicago.

What’s up with you and Jim Harbaugh?

During Friday’s Big Ten media kickoff, I asked the Michigan coach a fair question for a story that will appear in Sunday’s paper: The Big Ten has missed the last two playoffs. What’s wrong?

Earlier, I had asked Penn State’s James Franklin and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald the same question and they both came up with thoughtful answers.

Not Harbaugh.

“Should I drop the mic? I don’t have all the answers to that. Maybe would be something that would be worthy of you researching, studying. A worthy question though.”

The exchange played out on BTN.

Harbaugh didn’t answer every question like that. But he was short on his responses to a few other questions. Like when he was asked if he thinks the Wolverines are the team to beat in the Big Ten East?

“I think that’s where I would pick us.”

I will get to talk to Harbaugh later in the season. The Wolverines play at Illinois on Oct. 12.

