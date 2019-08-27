Ask Bob: When can Illini fans get inside the Smith Center?
What did you think of the new Smith Center? When will the public have a chance to see it?
It’s impressive. Very clear a lot of thought went into the planning. The ultimate goal was to make it a place the players wanted to be. while also having a high level of functionality. It seems like that happened. Of coursee, for $80 million, you ought to be able to get most everything you want.
The bowling alley and video game area are cool features. It’s like being at Dave & Busters without the beer.
Fortunately for Illinois. Lou Hernandez is back on the staff as strength coach and it is obvious he had input in the weight room. The training room is also a huge upgrade over past facilities.
Maybe the best thing about the building is its proximity to other places the team needs to be. The players can go to the stadium to the grass practice fields to the indoor facility in just a few steps. I haven’t seen many other college football setups with as much convenience.
When will the public see it? I asked tour guide and Illinois AD Josh Whitman. He said it will happen in the future, but not right away. It’s a working building, so letting the public in on gameday wouldn’t be practical.
I will let you know when it happens. If you are a recruitable football player, I am sure you will allowed in.
