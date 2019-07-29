Ask Bob: When is your AP Top 25 ballot due - and who's No. 1?
When is your AP ballot due again and what is your final preseason Top 25?
Bob says ...
Voting opens Thursday and I am usually early to the polling place. The nice folks at The AP allow us to make changes after we turn our initial ballots in just in case a major injury happens to an important player at one the ranked schools. It happens.
I want to leave some suspense, but here is my current Top 10, knowing that I have a few days to do some shuffling.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Ohio State
5. Texas
6. Florida
7. Oklahoma
8. Texas A&M
9. Oregon
10. LSU
You will notice only one Big Ten school: Ohio State. But Jim Delany’s favorite conference will be heavily represented in final 15. I will include four more, with a couple others just missing a spot.
On Thursday, I will detail why I am going with Clemson No. 1. The return of superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a good place to start. Just a sophomore, he is only going to get bettter. And he has an excellent supporting cast.
Also, Dabo Swinney is approaching Nick Saban-like status, leading his team to the first four College Football Playoffs and winning two titles.
