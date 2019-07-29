College Football Reporter/Columnist

Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette.

In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7.

When is your AP ballot due again and what is your final preseason Top 25?

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence 

Voting opens Thursday and I am usually early to the polling place. The nice folks at The AP allow us to make changes after we turn our initial ballots in just in case a major injury happens to an important player at one the ranked schools. It happens.

I want to leave some suspense, but here is my current Top 10, knowing that I have a few days to do some shuffling.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Ohio State

5. Texas

6. Florida

7. Oklahoma

8. Texas A&M

9. Oregon

10. LSU

You will notice only one Big Ten school: Ohio State. But Jim Delany’s favorite conference will be heavily represented in final 15. I will include four more, with a couple others just missing a spot.

On Thursday, I will detail why I am going with Clemson No. 1. The return of superstar quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a good place to start. Just a sophomore, he is only going to get bettter. And he has an excellent supporting cast.

Also, Dabo Swinney is approaching Nick Saban-like status, leading his team to the first four College Football Playoffs and winning two titles.

