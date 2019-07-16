In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.

What is Tim Beckman up to these days? — Jerry

Bob says ...

The former coach, who was fired before the start of the 2015 season, is living in Florida. He remains involved in football by preparing scouting reports for a service.

I’m one of the few in the state who have talked to Beckman since he left.

I think the 54-year-old Beckman wants to get back into coaching. But his departure from Illinois because of the off-the-field issues makes that problematic.

He worked at North Carolina briefly as a volunteer coach, but was forced to resign after higher ups at the school found out he was on the staff.