Ask Bob: Who's getting your preseason AP Top 25 vote for No. 1?
In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7.
Today:
When is your preseason AP Top 25 due and who are you considering for the top spot?
Bob says ...
The ballot box opened today and my votes are due Aug. 5. The preseason poll will be announced on Aug. 19.
It’s something I look forward to every year in my role as the state’s rep for the Associated Press poll (I’ve been voting since 2009). The panel is made up of about 60 men and women who cover college football on a regular basis. This fall, I’m the only voter from the state of Illinois.
I’ll publish my votes each week and you can monitor all the votes online.
We have been counting down my Top 50 each day with No. 1 revealed Aug. 1. I will not be going with Wisconsin No. 1 this time. That was obviously a poor choice in 2018.
I have the Badgers at No. 30 to start the season. For the top spot, I am thinking about Alabama, Georgia, defending national champion Clemson, Ohio State and Texas.
My guess is it will be another great year. And I won’t be at all surprised if a team that starts in the lower part of the Top 25 makes to the College Football Playoffs.
