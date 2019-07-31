Ask Bob: Who's going to start at quarterback?
Right now, at this moment, who do you think will be the starting quarterback the Illini opener?
Bob says ...
Believe it or not, Las Vegas oddsmakers have an opinion. And they are going with the veteran, Michigan transfer Brandon Peters.
According to betonline.ag, Peters is the 2/5 favorite to start against Akron on Aug. 31. Freshman Isaiah Williams is a 17/10 pick.
Friday will be the first official day of practice for Peters and Williams. They will be closely watched by fans and reporters throughout training camp.
Unless one of them is a clearcut winner, I don’t believe the Illinois coaches will announce the starter until the week of the first game. If then. Lovie Smith is a big believer in keeping personnel information to himself. Why help the opponent is his way of thinking.
My guess is Akron coach Tom Arth has a good idea who will be the starter. He is likely preparing for both guys, using film from Peters at Michigan to find the quarterback’s strengths and weaknesses.
During training camp and beyond, The News-Gazette will keep you updated on the quarterback competition and other position battles.
In my three decades covering Illinois football, this is not the first training camp quarterback battle I have seen. There have been a few of them.
The ones that stick out are Johnny Johnson-Scott Weaver from 1993-95, Mark Hoekstra-Tim Lavery-Kirk Johnson in 1997, Hoekstra-Johnson-Kurt Kittner in 1998, Dustin Ward-Jon Beutjer in 2002-03, Tim Brasic-Juice Williams in 2006 and AJ Bush-M.J. Rivers in 2018.
