In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.

Which freshman impressed you during the Illini’s Media Day on Tuesday?

Bob says ...

The easy answer would be quarterback Isaiah Williams, who had a crowd of reporters around him and handled all of the questions. Pretty clear he has been interviewed a few hundred times.

But the guy who had the best stories was defensive end Keith Randolph. The Belleville West big guy was a standout basketball player in high school and didn’t start playing football until the end of his prep career.

He was good enough as a senior to earn News-Gazette All-State honors in football and the Illinois coaches are thrilled to have him on the team.

I am writing a story on Randolph, and the other freshman linemen, for Sunday. So I don’t want to spoil all the secrets.

But I can tell you he wears the very undefensive-lineman-like No. 88 for a reason. And it isn’t because he wants to play tight end.

Stay tuned.

Tuesday’s Media Day at Memorial Stadium was the only chance for reporters to talk to the true freshmen until they actually appear in a game. Based on my short chat with Randolph, I hope he gets on the field soon.