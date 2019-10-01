In his 31st year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.
Today:
What the heck is your problem with P.J. Fleck?
Bob says ...
My late mom had a real disdain for show-offs. That trait has been passed on to me.
Since the start of his career, I have felt that Fleck is mostly style with little substance. All of the slogans are annoying. To me.
Some people like Fleck, They think he is a great coach with a bright future. And they might be right.
He did win big at Western Michigan. Then, left for a better job. Hard to blame him. When you get your shot to go to the Big Ten, you take it.
This year’s Minnesota team is undefeated going into Saturday’s game against Illinois. But the Gophers could easily be 0-4. Good fortune seems to be part of Fleck’s system.
If the guy wins the Big Ten title and puts together a string of successful seasons, I will happily admit to being wrong.