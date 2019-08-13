In his 30th year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.
Why is Lovie Smith reluctant to provide injury information?
Let’s be honest about it: all coaches are reluctant to tell us what is going on health-wise with their teams. Not just Lovie Smith.
Going back as far as I can remember, coaches have kept injuries from the media, and by extension, the public.
In the way old days, coaches felt like they could tell reporters about an injured player and not see that information published. But that has changed. I’m not going to blame social media entirely, but that has certainly contributed to the leak concerns from coaches. Before the 24/7 news cycle, coaches were more willing to share. Well, some coaches.
There is a flaw with the current system that I think will someday lead to scandal. Schools are not required to put out weekly injury reports like the NFL. So, that information becomes invaluable to gamblers. I see a time coming soon where the information gets passed along for less than upstanding purposes. If the schools simply released a compete injury list, like the NFL, there would be much less temptation to try to profit from the information.
I’m not saying it is happening now. But the opportunity is there.
College football is in such a good place right now. I would hate to see it hurt by scandal that is preventable. End of lecture.