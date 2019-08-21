In his 31st year on the Illinois football beat, AP Top 25 voter Bob Asmussen is on call 24/7. Submit your questions BY CLICKING HERE and he’ll chase down answers.
Today
Now that Brandon Peters has been named starter, should the rest of the quarterbacks give up?
Bob says ...
Hardly. Recent history shows us that the guy who starts at quarterback at the beginning of the season for Illinois doesn’t necessarily finish the season as the guy on top.
The first, most obvious, reason is injury. Football is a physical game and the quarterback has his hands on the ball all the time.Even the strongest and most nimble can’t avoid all the contact.
Peters isn’t the running threat of, say, Isaiah Williams. But he will be asked to carry the ball enough to keep the defense honest. Every carry is risky. And there is the normal contact a quarterback absorbs while throwing. The rules have changed over the years to make it less destructive, but the big hits still happen.
Williams, Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor need to stay ready. They are a few plays away from being in the game.
The schedule should offer the coaches a chance to get the backups in early in the season. The Illini figure to dominate the first three opponents. It will make sense for Rod Smith to get the reserves on the field, both for their own sake and to keep Brandon Peters fresh,