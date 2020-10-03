Veteran beat writer Bob Asmussen will answer questions surrounding the Illinois football program every day leading up to the season opener on Oct. 24 at No. 19 Wisconsin:
Randy Ballard gives two thumbs up to the football program in Josh Whitman’s athletic department.
“I think our staff and student-athletes realized, before they ever came to campus, how much a priority our campus and Josh, how big of a priority they were putting on this,” said Ballard, the UI associate athletic director for sports medicine and point person for UI athletics on COVID-19. “They knew coming in what our expectations were going to be and they’ve done a great job buying in, following our guidance, asking questions and doing what we ask. I’m really happy with what we’re doing.”
Wearing a mask is now part of the routine.
Ballard expects the Big Ten to mandate face coverings on the sidelines for players who aren’t wearing helmets.
The NFL asked its coaches to wear masks during games. Two weekends ago, Seattle’s Pete Carroll, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan, Denver’s Vic Fangio, Las Vegas’ Jon Gruden and New Orleans’ Sean Payton were each fined $100,000 for failing to comply.
“(The NFL) made a statement: People look to us to see what we’re doing,’ “ Ballard said. “You see a Pete Carroll without his mask on and people are like ‘Well, if Pete Carroll doesn’t have to wear a mask, I don’t have to wear a mask.’ I’m not picking on Pete Carroll.
“We all realize there’s a lot of attention on us.”
Away from the field, the Illinois players are expected to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
“I think that’s what we all need to be doing as we go around community life, campus life,” Ballard said.