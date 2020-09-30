Veteran beat writer BOB ASMUSSEN will answer questions surrounding the Illinois football program every day leading up to the season opener on Oct. 24 at Wisconsin:
Today’s topic: How is quarterback Brandon Peters looking?
For the second consecutive year, Peters enters the season without the benefit of spring practice at Illinois. It didn’t seem to bother him last year.
He transferred to Champaign from Michigan in June 2019, long after the spring session ended. And there were no spring drills this year because of COVID-19.
So, Peters is rusty, right? Not according to his teammates.
“I think he looks great,” Illinois tailback Mike Epstein said. “Better than I’ve seen him. He’s more comfortable than ever, having a year under his belt in the system.”
Peters threw for 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019.
Offensive coordinator Rod Smith would like to see Peters improve his completion percentage (55 percent) while cutting his interceptions (eight).
“The experience here will help him a lot,” Epstein said.
“I’m excited to play along with him,” tailback Chase Brown added.
Peters was fourth on the team in rushing in 2019 with 213 yards and three scores. That makes him the team’s leading returning rusher.
“You saw the rushing touchdowns, you saw the dive,” Brown said. “He can run the ball.”
Peters is low key during interview sessions. His teammates see a different side to the Avon, Ind., native.
“When he’s comfortable, he’ll make some jokes and play around,” Epstein said. “I don’t think you guys see it like him in the locker room with us. But he does keep that calm, cool, collected personality.”