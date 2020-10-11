Veteran beat writer Bob Asmussen will answer questions surrounding
the Illinois football program leading up to the opener at No. 16 Wisconsin:
Today’s topic: Illinois has one opening on the starting offensive line. Who is going to fill it?
It’s the right guard spot vacated by Richie Petitbon, who is out of eligibility after a successful transfer season from Alabama.
The other positions are set with center Doug Kramer, left guard Kendrick Green, left tackle Vederian Lowe and right tackle Alex Palczewski. The talent and experience of the foursome makes the current opening not quite as critical. Whoever takes over for Petitbon will have all sorts of help.
Though practices are closed to the media because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it sounds like the starting spot is a two-person race between Verdis Brown and Jordyn Slaughter.
Not that Illinois coach Lovie Smith is going to tip his hand.
“We know a lot more about the competition right now,” Smith said. “It’s becoming clearer for us daily. Both guys have played well. Both are good football players. I just know whichever guy ends up starting, we hope not to see a drop-off. Two talented players, it’s time for their play to meet their potential we’ve been talking about. I definitely think that will happen this year.”
Green is happy with the performance of both.
➜ On Brown: “He’s getting better and better each day. He’s really turned it on mentally. He’s looking good. I think he’s going to be ready to go.”
➜ On Slaughter: “(He’s) a big boy. A really strong kid.”
If one of those two earns the job, the team will have an all-Illinois starting offensive line. Brown, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound redshirt sophomore, is from Chicago and Slaughter, a 6-5, 305-pound redshirt sophomore, is from Belleville.
“I feel like the best offensive linemen throughout history come from the Midwest,” Green said. “I think we’re tough, play in the cold, gritty guys. That’s how all of us play. All of us being from Illinois, that would be big recruiting-wise.”