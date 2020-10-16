Veteran beat writer Bob Asmussen will answer questions surrounding the Illinois football program leading up to the opener at No. 16 Wisconsin on Oct. 23:
When asked about Ligashesky, Smith has a short, simple answer.
“Total trust,” he said. “In what Coach Ligashesky says and how he does it. I believe in him as a man. His influence on our guys. He checks off every box.
“I lean on him quite a bit. He’s done a super job while he’s been here.”
Illinois is set at kicker and punter this season, with James McCourt and Blake Hayes the established starters. The coverage teams are solid, too.
Smith wants to see improvement in the return game, which is part of Ligashesky’s domain.
“We feel like we have a few guys that could turn into playmakers for us,” Smith said. “That is an area that we have to get more production, and I believe we will.”
What do the Illini look for in a returner?
“You first got to be able to catch the football. A guy with consistent hands,” Smith said. “Somebody that can go the distance.”
He won’t say who is in the lead for the positions.
“We like our options back this year,” Smith said.