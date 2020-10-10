Veteran beat writer Bob Asmussen will answer questions surrounding the Illinois football program leading up to the opener at No. 16 Wisconsin on Oct. 24:
Illinois coach Lovie Smith hopes he doesn’t have to find out.
“Lining up, Brandon’s our starter and from there, Matt Robinson has been our backup in the past,” Smith said Friday. “Isaiah Williams is getting better. Coran Taylor is getting better. Deuce Spann has gotten reps. We’ll have a little depth at the position. The plan is for Brandon to play every snap, every game.”
Robinson played in eight games for Illinois in 2019, with starts against Michigan and Northwestern. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt sophomore finished last season completing 42 of 77 passes for 475 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.
“It helps quite a bit,” Smith said. “We were down 28-0 against Michigan and Matt led us back. We’ve seen him play good football. He’s looked good in camp.”