Today’s topic: What is the strongest position group for Illinois?The stock answer is the offensive line, which returns four of five starters.
Alex Palczewski has 36 career starts, Doug Kramer and Vederian Lowe each have made 32 and Kendrick Green has 24.
The lone opening, at guard, will likely be filled by Verdis Brown or Jordyn Slaughter.
The secondary comes closest to matching the talent and experience of the offensive line. And appears to be deeper.
Cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Tony Adams are seniors. Two-year starter Sydney Brown holds down the strong safety spot and Devon Witherspoon or Marquez Beason will line up opposite Hobbs at the other corner.
Miami transfer Derrick Smith and Kendall Smith will likely see the field as well.
“The debates happening here, too,” Adams said. “I think the film’s going to speak for itself this year. We’re not going to talk too much about it.”
Brown agrees with Adams.
“One-hundred percent,” the Canadian said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who have been here for a while.
“All around the secondary, you see guys who are going to be able to make big plays this year.”
Adams is happy with the unit.
“Knowing everybody who is out there, knowing their strengths and weaknesses,” he said. “I’ve been playing with these guys for three years. I know them well. It’s all good.”
The defensive backs trust each other.
“If you see something, you’ve got somebody to cover your back, so you can play off your instincts,” Adams said.
