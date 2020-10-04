Veteran beat writer Bob Asmussen will
answer questions surrounding the Illinois football program every day leading up to the season opener on Oct. 24 at No. 19 Wisconsin:
Unless you count Northwestern, the choices are Iowa and Ohio State.
Yes, the Illini haven’t beaten the Wildcats since 2014, but six years is more bump than a skid.
The most recent Illinois win against Ohio State was the Juice Williams-led classic in 2007, with the Buckeyes taking the last nine games.
The Buckeyes enter the 2020 season as heavy favorites to win the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff. Beating the Buckeyes, even at home, would be a dream for the Illini when Ohio State is set to visit Champaign on Nov. 28. One that is unlikely to come true.
So the correct answer is ... Iowa.
The drought goes back 12 years. In 2008, Matt Eller hit a 46-yard field goal with 24 seconds left to give the Illini a 27-24 victory. The current Illinois seniors were about 10 at the time. Since then, 0-for-6 against Iowa, who didn’t face the Illini from 2009 through 2013 and who Lovie Smith is 0-4 against.
Former Illini long snapper Michael Martin had a few cracks at the Hawkeyes. The closest game during Martin’s time was a 29-20 Iowa win in 2015 in Iowa City. In ‘16, the Illini lost 28-0. On Martin’s Senior Day.
Now the radio sideline reporter for the Fighting Illinois Sports Network, Martin took an analytical look at this year’s Illinois-Iowa game, scheduled for Dec. 5 in Champaign.
“Any program’s success starts with their strength and conditioning program,” said Martin, a Champaign native and Centennial graduate.
Iowa was rocked earlier in the year by the forced resignation of longtime strength coach Chris Doyle, making a change at a critical position in a season affected by COVID-19.
“Year 2 under Coach Lou Hernandez is going to pay dividends for Illinois,” Martin said of the Illini strength and conditioning coach, “and we’re definitely going to see that on the field.”
Iowa lost quarterback Nate Stanley to graduation and defensive star A.J. Epenesa a year early to the NFL.
“There’s more attrition on Iowa’s side,” Martin said. “All those freshmen that played in Coach Smith’s second season, they are all seniors now and we have a lot of key transfers.”
The talent gap between Illinois and Iowa is shrinking, Martin said. Now, he wants to see a win by his alma mater.
“It’s very much time for Illinois to take the step forward and end that,” he said.