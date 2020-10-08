Let’s start with the obvious: Players, coaches and staff. And their families (four tickets per game).
There is also an event management staff that numbers at least 200. That includes the chain gang, public-address announcer and videoboard crew.
“A lot of those details are being worked on, depending on what everybody’s needs are,” Illinois sports information director Kent Brown said. “We’re all still pulling together our plans in what we’re doing.”
People who can’t get to the game still want to find out what’s happening.
On radio and TV, nothing has been decided officially. Not even the television partners or the kickoff time for Illinois-Wisconsin.
The only set date among Big Ten games during the opening week is Ohio State-Nebraska, which kicks off at 11 a.m. on FOX.
“Some television networks for some games may do the announcers remotely,” Brown said. “Each network will have their own policies they put in place.”
As for radio, the Fighting Illini Sports Network will definitely carry the games, general manager Luke Reiff said.
Still to be determined: who from the broadcast team will travel to away games.
Illinois has issued guidelines that will not allow any media on the field and only will have up to 50 people inside the press box at Memorial Stadium, including communications staffers from Illinois and the visiting team.
Visiting media will likely receive 25 percent of the available seats. How those are dispersed will be decided by the respective SIDs.