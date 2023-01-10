Bob Asmussen, our AP Top 25 voter, looks ahead after Monday night's national title game
1. Georgia
Yeah, I’m not making the same mistake twice. For me to remove the Bulldogs, somebody actually has to beat them. Georgia loses a handful of stars to the NFL but Kirby Smart has players ready to step in.
2. Michigan
I might have considered putting the Fighting Harbaughs No. 1 if I was sure the goofball will actually be coaching. The return of running back Blake Corum helps immensely, along with quarterback J.J. McCarthy.
3. Alabama
Watch the NFL draft when the first two players picked, Will Anderson and Bryce Young, are former Bama stars. It will be interesting to see how the QB job shakes out. The Week 2 game against Texas should be fun.
4. Southern California
Anybody else bringing back the Heisman Trophy winner? Didn’t think so. And Lincoln Riley will add all sorts of talented players to his offense run by Caleb Williams. Defense, however, needs some work.
5. Penn State
Nobody has more talent at running back than the Nittany Lions, who are looking for their first trip to the College Football Playoff. If Sean Clifford’s replacement comes through, this could be the time.
6. Ohio State
Not sure who is taking over for quarterback C.J. Stroud, but he gets to throw to Marvin Harrison Jr. and hand off to an endless string of talented backs. The defense will take another step forward.
7. Florida State
Remember when Mike Norvell was on the hot seat in Tallahassee? Me neither. The Seminoles enter the season as the ACC favorites.
8. LSU
Brian Kelly welcomes back stars on offense (Jayden Daniels) and defense (Harold Perkins). While you were reading this, they just scored another TD against Purdue.
9. Oregon
First-year coach Dan Lanning had a nice debut season. Good to know quarterback Bo Nix is staying
10. Notre Dame
A strong finish for Marcus Freeman. Then, the Irish then landed former Wake Forest star Sam Hartman.