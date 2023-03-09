CHAMPAIGN — Quinn Buckner won basketball titles at Indiana (the last perfect college season), in the NBA and at the Olympics.
He enjoyed one of the most successful playing careers in the history of the game.
The winning all started for Buckner with the IHSA state basketball tournament. At Assembly Hall. In Champaign.
In 1971, Buckner and his Thornridge teammates took the state title with a 31-1 record.
“It was the first championship I had been a part of,” Buckner told me Wednesday. “There was a euphoria about that. It had been something that had been on my mind because five years before that, Thornton had won it, and my sister went to Thornton. I played with a lot of those guys, so it was prominent on my mind.
“It could be done. It wasn’t abstract. My little neighborhood had done it.”
Thornridge was even better in 1972 (more on that in a bit).
What made the Falcons so special was the relationships between the players and coach Ron Ferguson. They were all on the same page before that was a thing.
“Coach Ferguson did a terrific job keeping us focused on what it was we were going after,” Buckner said.
Coming to the Assembly Hall for the first time was a big deal to Buckner.
“Of course,” he said. “I’m from a town of 5,000 people. To see a facility that large, you were a little bit awestruck by it initially.
“You know the great players who had been at Illinois.”
Was 1972 Thornridge the best high school basketball team in Illinois history?
“That’s for others to determine,” Buckner said. “I was one of many on the team just trying to do my job.”
For IHSA boys’ basketball state tournaments played in Champaign, my answer is an easy “yes.”
Buckner now works for the Indiana Pacers. He has been to the Assembly Hall/State Farm Center a number of times through the years, often in his role as a television analyst.
“When I come back to Illinois, there are great memories,” the 68-year-old said. “That’s the foundation of who I am growing up in Illinois.”
During the IHSA’s time in Champaign-Urbana, there have been so many great high school teams. Undefeated squads (16 of them) Cinderella stories (11-loss Decatur High in 1936) and dominant programs (Peoria Manual’s four-year title streak started at the Assembly Hall in 1994).
But the following stand above the rest. Feel free to disagree:
1. Thornridge 1972, Class AA
How good was Ferguson’s team? Well, it went 33-0, a record Buckner would nearly repeat for undefeated NCAA champion Indiana in the 1975-76 season (32-0).
The Falcons took their super-sectional game against Lockport Central by 28 and just kept on dominating in Champaign.
Thornridge beat Collinsville in the quarterfinal by 29, Peoria Manual by 19 in the semifinal and Quincy 104-69 in the title game. Remember, that’s in 32 minutes, so 3.3 points every 60 seconds. With no three-point line in play.
No other state champion has ever topped the century mark in the title game. The Falcons were scary good.
“I realized much after that how dominant a team we were when we played,” Buckner said.
2. Proviso East 1991, Class AA
Bill Hitt’s team had three college-bound stars: Sherell Ford, Donnie Boyce and Michael Finley. Ford and Boyce earned News-Gazette All-State honors on their way to Illinois-Chicago and Colorado, respectively.
Finley, who went to Wisconsin, spent 15 years in the NBA, mostly with the Dallas Mavericks.
In the state tournament, Proviso East beat Florida-bound Dan Cross and Carbondale in the quarterfinal, then edged Libertyville 47-44 in the semifinals. In the final, it knocked out coach Dick Van Scyoc and Peoria Manual 68-61.
3. Quincy 1981, Class AA
In the middle of a 60-plus game winning streak, the team capped off a 33-0 season with a 68-39 win in the final against Proviso East.
Jerry Leggett’s team was led by future Illini standout Bruce Douglas and Iowa-bound Michael Payne. Payne was a News-Gazette All-State selection that season and Douglas made it in 1982.
It was Quincy’s first title in 47 years, and the Blue Devils haven’t won it since.
4. Chicago King 1990, Class AA
Coach Landon “Sonny” Cox’s team featured two-time News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Jamie Brandon and News-Gazette All-State pick Johnny Selvie.
Named the national champion by USA Today, the 32-0 Jaguars were tested at the Assembly Hall. In the title game against Gordon Tech and standout Tom Kleinschmidt, King won 65-55.
5. Champaign High, 1946
Future Illini coach/Hall of Famer Harry Combes guided the Maroons to the school’s only state title in boys’ basketball.
Led by News-Gazette All-State selections Ted Beach and Jim Cottrell, Champaign beat Galesburg 49-40 in the first round of the single-class tournament before topping Marion in the quarterfinals and Rockford East in the semifinals. The Maroons then beat Centralia 54-48 in the title game.
Beach, who still resides in Champaign, led the team in scoring during the championship run and was joined on the all-tournament team by Cottrell. All the games were played at Huff Gym on the Illinois campus. It must have been comfortable for Beach, who scored 22 points in the title game. He got help from Cottrell, Rodney Fletcher, Earl Harrison, Bill Johnston, Fred Major and John McDermott.