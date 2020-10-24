Asmussen | 20 thoughts on Illini loss at Wisconsin
On Friday night in chilly Madison, Illinois football kicked off Lovie Smith's fifth year in charge. Here's what columnist Bob Asmussen thought after the Badgers' 45-7 victory:
1. Revenge, Wisconsin style. Paul Chryst and the Badgers stuffed the Illini. All the complaining about the point spread that favored Wisconsin by three touchdowns looks misguided after the blowout. No. 14 Wisconsin will move up on my Top 25 ballot. Maybe way up.
Going in, I didn't think the Badgers were as good as the team that represented the Big Ten in the Rose Bowl. But as happens a lot, I am wrong. The defense played great, not allowing a point. And the offense, albeit different, has the talent to be just as effective.
2. We finally got to see Big Ten football in 2020. And yes, that was weird. Really weird. Only thing that would have seemed more fitting would be to open on Halloween ... in the fog.
The more you try to ignore the lack of a crowd the more you notice it isn't there. Long touchdown throws are supposed to be followed by cheers.
Fumble returns against the home team are usually followed by gasps.
There was none of it. Perhaps a couple of games in, it will seem normal.
But not now. Not after the first game. Expect more weirdness when the rest of the Big Ten opens Saturday.
3. Lovie Smith faces a huge challenge.
His team talked all off-season about how it was going to be better. And the coach backed it up. Then, the team laid an egg.
No points on offense. A defense that barely slowed a Wisconsin team that was missing important pieces from last season.
The Illini have a week to prepare for Purdue, which comes to town next Saturday looking for revenge too. Last year, the Illini pounded the Boilermakers in West Lafayette, Ind.
4. In a long career, Smith has had these kind of losses before. What next?
"There's only one thing to do when you have a game like this .. they creep up on you," Smith said. "You just go back to work. We have an extra day. We'll need that extra day. We're going to evaluate."
Today, he knows more about his team.
"You have to get to the first game of the season to see exactly where you are," Smith said. "My experience has told me that normally that that's when the biggest improvement happens after that first game,
"Now we can really judge our guys based on game action. We'll put a better group together next week, a better game plan again next week based on this."
5. The worst call going into the game was mine. I picked Illinois to win. And told Wisconsin fans they could let me have it if I was wrong. Which I was on a spectacular level.
Maybe I should change my email address and Twitter handle.
Too late, minutes after the game ended, the first email showed up. I will write everyone back.
Honestly, I'm afraid to check Twitter. Maybe later.
6. I will write this every week. More important than touchdowns, field goals, tackles, wins and losses is the safety of everyone involved. We must keep reminding ourselves that no matter how much we love college football, it is still just a game. An awesome game, but still JUST a game.
Take care guys.
7. I expect a full meltdown from Illinois fans on social media. They were promised things are better and that the team is ready to compete. Based on the first 60 minutes, not so much.
The 0-1 start could turn into 0-3 in a hurry. Hard to believe, but the Purdue game just turned into a must win for Illinois.
8. We might have found a positive out of COVID-19 — a more reasonable start date for the college football season. The sport had been inching up the calendar to the point where I feared Fourth of July football was just around the corner.
While late October has some drawbacks (I could see my breath and my hands were cold), it still feels like football weather.
The extended gap between the end of the regular season and bowl season has always bugged me. This year, the spacing is going to be much more reasonable.
Here's hoping future college seasons start in mid to late September.
9. Nice of Big Ten Network to lead its broadcast with a replay of James McCourt's game-winning field goal in 2019. Unfortunately for Illinois, it went all downhill from there.
10. Tough start for Illinois running back Mike Epstein. After all the time he put in to get back on the field, fumbling on his first carry had to be disappointing.
The Wisconsin defense looked like the 2019 Illini, punching the ball away from Epstein. It happens.
Smart of offensive coordinator Rod Smith to give Epstein another carry on the next series. He finished with eight carries for 36 yards and a 22-yard reception.
11. The BTN camera crew located anxious Illinois linebacker Milo Eifler on the sidelines early in the game. Eifler had to sit the first half because of a targeting penalty in the Redbox Bowl. Eifler finished with one tackle.
With Jake Hansen's status uncertain for the Purdue game, Illinois will need production from the Washington transfer.
12. Excellent use of the transfer rule by the Wisconsin. Andy Vujnonivch, a punter from Division III Dubuque boomed a 60-yarder on his first Big Ten try. He was granted a waiver from the NCAA to play immediately after transferring.
Vujnovich averaged 46 yards on four punts, outperforming All-Big Ten first-teamer Blake Hayes, who averaged 42.
13. Hey, there was been a tight end sighting at Illionis. Daniel Barker helped keep adrive going with a third-down catch in the first half. He finished with two grabs for 15 yards, the only catches of the game for the Illinois tight ends.
14. At the college home of Elroy Hirsch (ask your grandparents), Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters looked like "Crazy Legs" on a long scramble in the first half.
Peters said he is in the best shape of his life. The 30-yard run was a convincing. He was more effective with his legs than his arm, finishing with 75 yards on seven carries. He threw for just 87 yards.
Going forward for the Illinois offense, Peters needs to throw more and run less.
15. OK, there were no fans in the stands to cause a distraction. So, can't excuse Illinois for having to burn a timeout as the clock ran down in the first half.
16. Barry Alvarez has meant the world to Wisconsin athletics. The superstar coach turned effective AD has to be thrilled to see his grandson Jake Ferguson look like the Badgers' version of Rob Gronkowski.
Three touchdown catches in a dominating win. Impressive. Maybe Gramps bought him ice cream afterward.
17. If you asked me going into the season, "Which defender could Illinois least afford to lose?" I would have instantly answered "Jake Hansen."
When the linebacker left the game after getting dinged in the first half, the Illinois defense didn't look the same.
Hansen was ruled out for the remainder of the game. Afterward, Smith said he hopes Hansen can return soon.
18. Miserable end to the first half for Illinois, which gave up pair a late touchdowns to the Badgers to trail 28-7. How did Danny Davis get so open in the final minute?.
19. So much for Graham Mertz being a liability to the Badgers in his first start. In the first half, the redshirt freshman completed 14 of 14 passes for 190 yards with four touchdowns. The Aaron Rodgers fan looked a lot like the Packers star.
Turns out Mertz has a friendship with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has offered him some pointers. Very cool.
Mertz didn't throw his first incompletion until 6:02 left in the third quarter and finished with one incompletion. And five touchdowns.
20. I have been to Camp Randall 10 times for games since 1989. The first time I experienced "Jump Around" nobody warned me it was coming, and I thought the building was coming down. I like that the tradition continues and that BTN showed it during the broadcast.
Illinois is scheduled to play Sept. 3, 2022 at Madison. I hope to be there, with a full house on hand. Can't wait to feel the stadium rocking again.
Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).