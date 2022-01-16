The season starts 223 days from now. Never too early to project ahead.
N-G sports columnist BOB ASMUSSEN offers up his teams to watch in 2022:
1. Ohio State
The shaky defense gets a boost from new coordinator Jim Knowles. Plus, Ryan Day
- remains in charge.
2. Alabama
The Crimson Tide lose a bunch of stars. But Heisman winner Bryce Young and Nick Saban
- are still there.
3. Georgia
Need to know if Stetson Bennett
- wants to try for a repeat. With or without him, the offense will be stellar.
4. Notre Dame
First-year coach Marcus Freeman gets a boost from safety Brandon Joseph
- , a Northwestern transfer.
5. Clemson
Don’t expect the Tigers to stay down long. Despite a rough start, Dabo Swinney’s team
- still finished with 10 wins and Clemson was 14th in the final AP Top 25.
6. Michigan
Good thing the Wolverines didn’t dump Jim Harbaugh
- . Now, the school is desperate to hold onto him.
7. Texas A&M
- Would have been fun to see the Aggies in a bowl. Alabama will be looking for revenge on Oct. 8.
8. Utah
The Utes added linebacker Mohamoud Diabate
- , a transfer from Florida. Utah’s opener: Sept. 3 at Florida.
9. Baylor
- Just a hunch the Bears are going to dominate the Big 12 when Oklahoma and Texas move to the SEC.
10. Michigan State
Mel Tucker
- won’t win nine more games than he did in 2021, but he will continue to contend in the loaded Big Ten East.
11. North Carolina State
Dave Doeren led the Wolfpack to nine wins in 2021 and welcomes back almost the entire starting lineup. QB Devin Leary (Illini Donovan
- ’s older brother) is a doozy.
12. Oklahoma State
Quarterback Spencer Sanders returns for Mike Gundy
- ’s team. The Cowboys just stunned Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl.
13. Oregon
Former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning takes over as head coach for departed Mario Cristobal. He’s got Auburn transfer Bo Nix
- as his starting quarterback.
14. Wake Forest
Coming off an 11-win season, the Demon Deacons welcome the return of quarterback Sam Hartman
- .
15. Houston
Coach Dana Holgorsen is thrilled to know quarterback Clayton Tune
- will be a go for the Cougars. Houston should be favored to win the American Athletic.
16. Iowa
Kirk Ferentz suffered a heartbreaking loss to Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl and will miss star center Tyler Linderbaum
- . The defense will again lead the way.
17. Oklahoma
New coach. New quarterback. Same old success. With Brent Venables
- now running things in Norman, the defense figures to turn nasty.
18. BYU
Kalani Sitake
- ’s Cougars play a loaded schedule that includes Baylor and Notre Dame. Luckily, he’s got 19 starters returning.
19. Cincinnati
Great to see Luke Fickell
- and the Bearcats get a shot in the College Football Playoff semifinals. This year, they will have to settle for 10 wins and a nice bowl trip.
20. Kentucky
Give a person named Stoops a whistle and watch the football team win games. Mark Stoops
- has built a football contender in basketball country.
21. Arkansas
Bret Bielema’s former school had a nice bowl win against Penn State. Sam Pittman
- has the Hogs rolling.
22. Wisconsin
- It’s going to be fun watching Bielema compete against his former school every year. This time, it is is Game 5 ... at Madison.
23. Mississippi
Apparently, Lane Kiffin
- does know how to coach. Didn’t see that one coming. Neither did the rest of the SEC.
24. Purdue
Jeff Brohm’s Boilermakers have a big drum and the best Big Ten quarterback (Aidan O’Connell) other than C.J. Stroud
- .
25. Southern Cal
With Lincoln Riley
- running the offense, there will be oodles of points scored. And the overall talent will improve in a hurry.