It is late Saturday afternoon in State College, Pa.
In front of a raucous crowd of 105,001 at Beaver Stadium, Illinois and Penn State have played even football for 60 minutes. And then some.
Eight overtimes haven’t been enough to decide a winner. The Nittany Lions start with the ball in overtime No. 9 and fail to convert their two-point conversion attempt.
Illinois’ turn with a chance for victory against the seventh-ranked Nittany Lions.
From the visitors’ radio booth at Beaver Stadium, Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and analyst Martin O’Donnell are on the call with producer Ed Bond and pre- and postgame host Steve Kelly. Down on the field, Michael Martin works as sideline reporter.
Old-pro Barnhart, in his 20th season, does his job. He is the eyes and ears for the tuned-in audience.
“Peters rolls,” Barnhart says. “To the end zone. It is caught. It is caught. It is good. And the Illini have won.”
Captured on video by Bond, O’Donnell raises his arms in celebration. No question who he is rooting for.
“Yes! Yes! Woooooooooooooo!” O’Donnell shouts.
Then a fist pump and exuberant clapping from the former Illini All-American offensive lineman as the Illini players and coaches celebrate the 20-18 win far down below on the grass at Beaver Stadium.
Bond’s video is an instant hit on social media. The reaction from Illinois fans shows the uniqueness and popularity of the home-town call.
“As a fan, you are always interested in what goes on behind the scenes,” Barnhart said. “How their reaction was to what was happening in front of them and the emotions they had. You don’t get to see that. You only get to hear it. It gives you a peek behind the curtain. I think it’s positive.”
The fans want their announcers engaged. O’Donnell’s enthusiasm is appreciated.
“He invested so much as a player in the university and football program and was a member of that Rose Bowl team (in 2007),” Barnhart says. “He has that passion that I think comes through naturally. He wants those guys to win.
“For me, I grew up an Illini fan and want them to win, too. But for someone who played the game at the level he did, it means even more to win a game like that. The emotion comes out. I want that passion to come through, and I think it does.”
O’Donnell doesn’t try to hide his loyalty to Illinois.
“I’m probably pretty far over on the homer scale,” he said. “It’s just who I am. I’ve calmed down over the years. I used to be even worse.”
O’Donnell knows the feeling of a big win. He was on the field in uniform when Illinois upset No. 1 Ohio State in 2007 in Columbus, Ohio.
“I’m just happy for the players and the coaches and their families,” O’Donnell said. “That’s a memory those guys are going to have for the rest of their lives.”
O’Donnell thinks Illinois fans are excited about the direction of the program going into Saturday’s 11 a.m. home kickoff against Rutgers at Memorial Stadium.
“If I get a comment or two, it is basically their reaction was similar to mine,” O’Donnell said.
The Fighting Illini Sports Network team has oodles of experience. Bond has been involved for 45 years. Barnhart and Kelly are in their 20th seasons. O’Donnell, who replaced Kurt Kittner as analyst before the 2015 season, is in his seventh year.
“It helps a lot,” Barnhart said. “Steve knows his role, and he does it really well. Martin does his role. He explains the game to the listeners. Ed does a great job mixing the game so you can hear the roar of the crowd.
“The group that’s been together for a long time. We all know our role. We want it to sound good, and I think that comes through on the air.”
In the spotlightMinutes after last Saturday’s game ended, the radio team is trying to absorb what it just saw. Illinois entered as a heavy underdog and left with the biggest upset victory of the weekend.
The winning call with Barnhart and O’Donnell gets all sorts of air time. It leads off ESPN’s “College Football Final” that day. Barnhart made guest appearances on national radio shows this week, too.
“One of the things they point out is, ‘It sounded great. It sounds like you guys have good chemistry and that you have a lot of fun working together,’ which we do,” Barnhart said. “When you have good chemistry, it comes through in big moments like that in a big way.”
New territoryLast Saturday’s nine overtimes set an FBS record.
“It was one of the more unique broadcasts I have ever been a part of,” Barnhart said. “It was a combination of football and a game of H-O-R-S-E and bases-loaded situation in the ninth inning in baseball. It had all of that.”
A top priority for Barnhart: accuracy. Mention the correct number of overtimes and the players on the field. He didn’t know who would make the winning play. Turns out it was wide receiver Casey Washington.
“It was quite nerve-racking as you waited each time they walked back and forth from end to end,” Barnhart said. “Knowing that this one play might decide the game.”
Barnhart has called big Illinois wins in the past. Like the 2007 win at Ohio State and the 2019 home victory against No. 6 Wisconsin.
He knows special when he sees it.
“Someone will say, ‘I was driving and I had to pull over to the side of the road, because I was so caught up in what was being described on the radio,’” Barnhart said. “If we’ve connected that way on the broadcast, then we’ve done our job.”
Tuning inFirst-year Illinois coach Bret Bielema, who was busy at the time of the Penn State broadcast, heard it afterward.
“My wife (Jen) had sent it to me,” Bielema said. “I heard it when we first landed.
“I have tremendous respect for Martin and Brian. I know Martin wears his heart on his sleeve, so to hear that call is pretty cool.”
It isn’t first time Bielema has noticed O’Donnell’s style.
“I go back to the Charlotte game,” Bielema said of the Illini win on Oct. 2. “I was giving Martin a hard time. On a long run by Chase (Brown), Brian was calling it, but you could hear Martin: ‘Go. Go. Go.’ I get a lot of kick out of those two and the way they call the game.”
Throughout his career, Bielema has developed relationships with the broadcast teams at the schools he’s coached, from Iowa to Kansas State to Wisconsin to Arkansas to now Illinois.
“(Iowa announcer) Gary Dolphin is one of my best friends to this day,” Bielema said.
Matt Lepay and Mike Lucas called the games during Bielema’s time at Wisconsin.
And now, Barnhart and O’Donnell.
“I knew there was a Learfield connection,” Bielema said. “I had a feeling I was probably going to like the guys who do their job here, and it’s exactly what it’s been.”