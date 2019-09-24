Asmussen | A fresh outlook on life
CHAMPAIGN — The humble, four-time Super Bowl champ won’t want to hear it, but Matt Millen is an inspiration to heart patients.
On Christmas Eve, the BTN analyst had the Big Kahuna of operations, a heart transplant.
Easy to see Saturday night that it went well. Millen called the Illinois-Nebraska game at Memorial Stadium with partner Kevin Kugler. Millen is back in the booth as part of BTN’s college football A team.
And loving every minute of it.
Two years ago, Millen’s life was in danger.
After struggling to walk up a hill he used to run, Millen went to doctors to find out what was wrong. It took some time, but he was finally diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare disease that produces proteins called amyloids. They build up in major organs.
In Millen’s case, amyloidosis affected his heart.
A transplant was his only option. The surgery was performed at Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, N.J.
Millen still has amyloidosis. There isn’t a cure for the disease, which has 37 different forms.
The type Millen has acts like a cancer. Chemotherapy works to help control it. Currently, Millen’s disease is in remission, which can last six months to 10 years.
Treatment for the disease can include a stem-cell transplant. Millen prepared for that, but was told he wouldn’t survive the operation because of his weakened heart.
“The good news is amyloidosis has gotten more attention,” Millen said. “Which was the intent of getting it on television, getting the word out.”
ESPN did a long segment on Millen’s condition. So did BTN.
The publicity has created more awareness.
“We’ve gotten so many letters,” Millen said. “It’s really been overwhelming. But it’s been good.
“The biggest deal with this disease is it goes undetected. You just want to get it out there so it’s at least considered.”
There are drugs available now that weren’t five years ago.
Millen said the origin of the disease is unknown. Only one strain is hereditary, and he doesn’t have that type.
Dealing with it
You won’t hear Millen ask “Why me?”
“I have never been that way,” he said. “I am pretty pragmatic. I take what I get.”
Faith helps. Raised a Catholic, he describes himself now as a follower of Christ.
“Though a very flawed one,” Millen said. “You can’t be punching owners in the face.
“My life didn’t change until I started reading the Bible and going, ‘Whoa, that’s completely different than what I ever knew.’”
Millen has always been someone “who appreciates stuff.” The life-saving operation created an increased appreciation. His doctor added perspective, too.
“I guess I really never considered dying,” Millen said. “After the fact, my main doctor said, ‘Do you have any idea? You were touch and go.’ I said, ‘Nah, I never felt like that.’ He said, ‘I don’t care what you feel, That’s what you were.’
“Then, he showed me my heart, and he said, ‘Look at that heart. When I picked it up, I couldn’t even squeeze it because you lost all the pliability in your heart. You have no idea how that heart was beating.’
“I said, ‘Well, I’m glad you didn’t tell me that before.’”
Every day is a bonus.
Last week, Millen’s kids were back at his Pennsylvania home, and he was enjoying the moment with his wife, Pat.
“She said, ‘You know, you shouldn’t be here,’” Millen said. “She was just saying, ‘If you didn’t get checked, you’d be dead by now.’ I said, ‘Yeah, I get it.’”
Is he less likely to punch an owner? Is he more chill?
“No, I’m the same old slappy I was before,” Millen said. “I still have no patience, except for wood. I have a lot of patience when I’m in my shop.”
'Let's talk football'
If your colleague faced a medical crisis, you might freak out.
How about BTN’s Kugler?
“Matt never freaked out, so I guess I didn’t freak out,” Kugler said. “He was very matter of fact about it, like he is with everything else he does. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t worried about him. I was.
“It’s a procedure that still baffles the mind: that you can essentially change out a heart like a car battery.”
Kugler is thrilled to have his partner healthy again.
“It’s amazing to me how big a difference it has made,” Kugler said. “You realize after all this has happened how close we were to losing Matt and how close I was to losing a friend and more importantly how close his family was to losing him.”
Millen chimed in.
“Kevin was confused because he thought I didn’t have a heart to begin with,” Millen said.
Millen has more energy than ever and feels good.
“There’s a real life to Matt that I notice now that was subdued because he was going through so many health problems,” Kugler said.
Millen is trying to strike a balance between moving on and educating the public about his disease.
“Matt is very much, ‘I’m done with that now. Let’s move to the next thing,’” Kugler said. “‘Let’s talk football.’”
The best part for Kugler and BTN: They have Millen the announcer on the air again.
“He’s terrific at it,” Kugler said. “Before Matt left the broadcast booth the first time, he was poised to be the Number 1 NFL guy on Fox. He was the heir apparent to John Madden, then left to do the general manager work (with the Detroit Lions). Matt’s one of the best.”
And while Millen is technically 61 years old, part of him is much younger.
“This is the first time his heart has seen Illinois play football live,” Kugler said. “He’s got a fresh outlook on all this stuff.”
The good life
Nine months after his transplant, Millen is back to normal.
“My only restrictions are dietary,” Millen said. “There are some things I can’t eat.”
Some cheeses are off the list. And mushrooms.
He can’t get salad on the road because the lettuce needs to be scrubbed in a solution. He is down to 20 pills a day from the original 60 he had to take. There are 12 to 14 in the morning and eight more at night.
“I can’t do anything about it,” Millen said. “So I just swallow them down.”
The biggest concern after any kind of transplant is the body rejecting the new organ. So far, Millen’s reports have been “great.” Doctors told him the initial six months can be difficult.
“I went through that fine,” Millen said. “They are always monitoring your levels.”
His weight at one point dropped close to 200 pounds.
“I was fat anyway, so I needed to lose some,” Millen said. “But not that much.”
He has regained some of the weight, back to about 245.
“That’s where I should be,” Millen said.
And that hill behind his house?
“I walked it twice this week,” Millen said.
Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).