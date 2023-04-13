GIFFORD — How to best describe Tuesday night’s Kickin’ Cancer dinner and auction at Gordyville USA? In a word “touching.”
Rivals Brad Underwood and Iowa’s Fran McCaffery hugged after the Illinois coach was presented an award for his stellar work with Coaches vs. Cancer.
In another word, “impactful.” The annual charity event raised well over $400,000 (and counting) to fight the disease.
And of course, “fun.” For the 1,500 in attendance at what felt like a basketball-themed county fair. And for the five Big Ten coaches involved, who seemed to genuinely enjoy each other’s company.
During games, they are fierce competitors. But pull them away from the pressure and the grind of the season and they poke fun at each other with nobody’s feelings getting hurt.
Great for the fans to see the coaches as people. Underwood, McCaffery, Purdue’s Matt Painter, Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg happily took pictures and chatted with what was a 99-percent pro Illini crowd.
Next time Izzo is in town with his Spartans, the fans who saw him in a different light Tuesday might be less inclined to boo him. No guarantees, but maybe.
All four visiting coaches made new friends Tuesday. The fans were already on Underwood’s side. He had the home-court advantage.
There were smiles all around. And laughter from the coaches and the audience.
Because the event was held in central Illinois, Underwood served as host. With the help of emcees Brian Barnhart and Tim Sinclair, both of whom kept the three-hour fundraiser on time.
Can’t wait for next year
Bringing five Big Ten coaches to Gifford required effort. Well worth it.
Last year, former Illinois coach Bill Self, just after winning his second national title at Kansas, came to Gordyville. So did Lon Kruger, who had a successful four-year run at Illinois before Self. No pressure, but who will be the guests in 2024? The bar is very, very high.
Those who were there Tuesday enjoyed the experience. Good food courtesy of Niemerg’s in Effingham. Lots of cool stuff to bid for in an auction run by Jim and Ed Hannagan. (I’m going to be hearing their voices in my head for days.)
Plenty to drink. Cool raffle prizes, including something called a Wagon of Booze. And a game of Heads or Tails that you had to see to believe.
The best for last
The highlight of the event came at the end. Barnhart and Sinclair took turns asking the coaches questions submitted by the audience.
Remember, it was a distinguished panel, with Izzo approaching 700 wins during a Naismith Hall of Fame career. McCaffery has more than 500 wins and Painter is on his way to 500. Hoiberg led his alma mater Iowa State to four NCAA tournaments and is trying to do the same with the Cornhuskers.
And Underwood you know about. The former Kansas State basketball player and Pizza Hut parking lot influencer has led Illinois to three NCAA tournament appearances in a row.
Painter talked about his ties to the area. His grandfather lived here and Painter attended Lou Henson’s basketball camps as a young player.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of this program because of that,” Painter said. “The way Lou Henson and Dick Nagy treated my grandfather after I went to Purdue is what I was most impressed with.”
The coaches were asked about Big Ten expansion to California.
“Tom will answer that for us,” McCaffery chimed in.
The Michigan State coach obliged.
“I bought a pair of Speedos and a surf board,” Izzo said. “I know this: I can’t wait until USC and UCLA come in football when there’s like 10 feet of snow. I’m still trying to figure out how we’re going to do this. I’m just glad they have more trips this way than we have that way.”
On technical fouls he’s received, McCaffery described one he got at Wisconsin that was followed by an ejection.
“The second T came way too quick,” McCaffery said. “I didn’t feel like it was properly heard. So I went back for a second helping.”
He was fined $10,000 for not leaving the court in a timely manner. His next ejection at Maryland ... “I sprinted,” he said.
McCaffery later teased Izzo for his up-close style.
“He spends the whole game on the court,” McCaffery said. “We play against six guys. I think we’re going to start screening him.”
Four of the five coaches on the panel coached their sons at their current schools.
Hoiberg talked about his son, Sam, who performed well this season. After one game, Hoiberg heard about it at home.
“My wife (Carol) is sitting there and she said ‘I told you he could play,’” Hoiber recalled.
The Q&A went for an hour and could have lasted much longer. But that’s for next time. Wonder who will be there? Either way, I can’t wait.