LAWRENCE, Kan. — Please, may I have a do-over on my preseason prediction that Illinois will finish 9-3 and win the Big Ten West?
Oh, it still might happen. College football is crazy. How else to explain the rise at Colorado and Duke?
But what I saw from Illinois in the first half against Kansas on Friday night didn't look like a division winner. Or even a bowl team.
The Jayhawks stormed to a 28-7 lead at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and cruised to a easier-than-it-sounds 34-23 victory.
Play like that in the first half against Penn State next Saturday and what will happen?
"I'd imagine probably the same results," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said.
Part of the promise when Illinois hired Bielema as football coach was the team would be more competitive.
On a sticky Friday night against Kansas, the Illini didn't put up a fight until it was too late.
They fell short in terms poise and composure. The pride showed up in the second with the help of quarterback Luke Altmyer.
But for most of the night, Illinois helped Kansas feel good about a sport other than basketball. With Bill Self in the building, the Jayhawks leveled the visitors at every turn.
Altmyer, so solid in the opening win against Toledo, struggled at times but finished strong. He doesn't deserve much of the blame. Quarterbacks need blocking, running and catching to be successful. Stuff that was in short supply for Illinois.
"Just a tough, gritty performance," Bielema said. "He took off on that long run (a 72-yarder for a touchdown) and just showed he can do something with his feet.
"I think we have to understand that do a better job."
At times, Illinois looked confused, undisciplined and apathetic, words that makes coaches cringe when applied to their teams. And words that rarely applied during Bielena's first two seasons.
Every time Illinois showed life, Kansas followed with big gains. Kansas has delivered a blueprint for future Illinois opponents.
The worst part: What's around the corner. If you think a Top-10 Penn State is going to feel sorry for the 1-1 Illini, guess again.
I guarantee Penn State coach James Franklin will get his guys all worked up about the nine-overtime home loss to the Illini two years ago. It doesn't matter that some of the current Nittany Lions weren't there. It is the snub that counts.
And how will the home fans responds after the disappointing loss? The early kickoff time and challenge against a top team could keep some away.
It was supposed to be a party. Not now. More like a brunch with your annoying uncle.
Long ride home
Oh, to be a fly on the wall during the team's flight back to C-U. My guess, some head shaking, shouting and grumbling. Or a lot of silence.
What is there to say? After the stumbling start, there wasn't a point where it really seemed like Illinois could win.
Kansas dominated from the start and never allowed Illinois to have much hope.
Even a late first-half touchdown for Illinois was wiped away by a Kansas score in the closing seconds.
"We gave up a seven-point swing there with under 40 seconds," Bielema said. "If that touchdown isn't on the board at the end of the game, it's a four-point game, as bad as we played."
Another mobile quarterback, Jalon Daniels, gave the Illini fits a week after Toledo's Dequan Finn did the same.
"We've played two very talented quarterbacks, but we can't allow them to escape to our left," Bielema said. "That resulted in two end-of-half touchdowns that are unacceptable."
The win was a big deal for Kansas, which doesn't get many visits from Big Ten schools. Lance Leipold has the program going in the right direction. His team is in a loaded Big 12, but the Jayhawks seem destined for at least another bowl bid.
Contending for the Big 12 title might be too much of an ask, but you never know with Daniels on the Kansas side. He is dynamic, among the best Illinois will see all season.
Time to rethink this
I had been bullish on Bielema's team before the season.
The team's struggle in the opener against Toledo was explained with the idea that the Rockets are going to have a fine season.
The same can no longer be said for Illinois. Beating Penn State now seems borderline impossible for Illinois. And the games against Maryland, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin look more difficult.
The only other wins Illinois can likely count on are in games against Florida Atlantic, Indiana and Northwestern.
Four wins isn't enough for a bowl bid. Illinois will need to find two more and I'm not sure where they are.
Nebraska? Maybe. But folks in Lincoln think the team is better. Purdue has defensive issues, but the offense is solid.
A bowl game is a must for an Illinois program determined to become a consistent winner. There hasn't been consecutive plus .500 seasons at Illinois since 2010 and 2011. If it doesn't happen now, coming off eight wins, then when?