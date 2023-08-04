Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
CHAMPAIGN — I knew the answer to the question before it was asked. Or at least, had a good guess.
When The Associated Press Top 25 poll is released on Aug. 14, does Bret Bielema want to see Illinois on it?
Kind of, sort of.
“There’s an outside factor there,” Bielema said Thursday morning, addressing reporters inside the Smith Center before the Illini’s first training camp practice later Thursday night. “In this building, I don’t think they’re really going to care one way or the other. I think there’s a certain pride that you have to it.
“But I do recognize in recruiting, you’re going to write an article, ‘This team’s ranked. This team’s not ranked. Or they’ve been ranked X number of weeks in a row.’”
Being unranked offers motivational advantages too.
“We’re better when we’re the underdog,” Bielema said.
During a 17-minute interview session on Thursday, the third-year Illini coach covered a wide range of topics: Injuries, game schedules and dealing with success.
For the first time since 2012, Illinois is coming off a winning season. Bielema and his players are eager for the next step after an 8-5 record last season.
“We’ve been waiting for this one for a long time,” Bielema said. “I know our guys are excited. We had a great meeting this morning.”
Bielema inherited a program ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten. Now, there is talk of challenging for the Big Ten West title after falling just short in 2022.
“I think one of the things as a head coach you are always guarded against is outside expectations and optimism,” Bielema said. “It’s good to have it. I pointed out my first year I used to put on at the beginning and end of every meeting 14 of 14 — where the media picked us to finish that first year.
“The math has changed a little bit, but I’ve always told those guys, ‘Listen, not one tackle, not one touchdown, not one yard gained or lost carries from last year to this year.’ It’s about the 12 guaranteed opportunities we have in front of us this year.”
Preparation is vital for the team, which faces a difficult schedule. Illinois plays on eight consecutive weeks before getting its only break in late October. Six of the first eight games are against 2022 bowl teams.
“I’m doing a lot of different things to get to that point through our first three weeks of fall camp here before classes start,” Bielema said., “Obviously, we’ll get two full weeks of game prep once we start school.”
New facesBielema’s staff underwent significant change going into the season.
Gone are Ryan Walters, Kevin Kane, Cory Patterson and Sean Snyder. In their place are Charlie Bullen (outside linebackers), Robby Discher (special teams/tight ends), Thad Ward (running backs) and Antonio Fenelus (secondary). Plus, former secondary coach Aaron Henry is taking over for Walters as defensive coordinator.
“I really want to make sure I’m on the same page with what they’re saying, what they’re doing and what their players are seeing and hearing,” Bielema said.
Bielema also brought in former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard as a senior analyst. Leonhard finished the 2022 season as Badgers interim head coach.
“Jimmy is in the building,” Bielema said.
Leonhard has worked with some of the Illinois coaches in the past. He is getting to know the rest, like second-year offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
“Barry and him have really struck up a god relationship,” Bielema said. “Jim’s going to touch our program in a lot of ways. Any time you can bring a good football mind into this building, it’s a good thing.”
Work in progressThe coaches are still deciding which players fit in what spots on the depth chart. Part of the information came during spring practice. More is being gathered in camp.
“We sat down as a staff, said, ‘Hey, what do we think in your position rooms?’” Bielema said.
Some jobs are decided. Or close to it. Isaiah Williams will certainly be starting at wide receiver. Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr. are the defensive tackles.
Other starters will be picked closer to the Sept 2 opener.
“For sure, these first eight practices there’s a lot of finding out where we’re at,” Bielema said.
Bielema likes what he sees at the contested positions. Like running back and quarterback.
“We’ve got five guys in that room that are all kind of a little different body types,” Bielema said.
Reggie Love III and Josh McCray have the most experience at running back. But former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley standout Aidan Laughery, Jordan Anderson and former Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond stalwart Kaden Feagin have a chance to be part of the rotation, too.
Bielema hasn’t announced a starting quarterback, though Mississippi transfer Luke Altmyer is the likely choice.
How soon will the coaches make the call?
“I do think two weeks out from the game, it’s important for anybody and everybody in our building to know who’s the No. 1 quarterback,” Bielema said.