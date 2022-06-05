In fewer than three months, Illinois and the Big Ten start the 2022 football season with a pair
of games. On Aug. 27, the Illini host Wyoming after Northwestern and Nebraska play
earlier that day in Dublin, Ireland. Before the preseason college football magazines hit the newsstands this week (yes, they are still available in print), N-G sports writer Bob Asmussen offers some insight on what to expect from Kevin Warren’s favorite league this fall (More, D-2):
Five best Illini
1. The Browns, Chase, RB and Sydney, DBSorry, but I can’t separate the identical twins. Chase is coming off his first 1,000-yard season as an Illini. His 1,563 yards put him 26th on the career list and he should climb high into the Top 10. Sydney led the team in tackles last season and is a strong candidate for All-Big Ten honors as a senior.
2. Isaiah Williams, WRHas non-Juice really been here four seasons? And does he really have two more years to play? Yes and yes. The team’s leading returning receiver is popping up on preseason All-Big Ten teams following a 47-catch season. He figures to get looks early and often from Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito. Though he will be the focus of opposing secondaries, Williams is capable of a 60-catch, 1,000-yard season.
3. Keith Randolph, DLThe do-it-all athlete from Belleville West (he was a standout prep basketball player) led the Illini defensive line in tackles for loss in ‘21. He was second on the team with four sacks. With running buddy Jer’Zhan Newton, he will be a headache for opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks. Missed time in the spring but is expected to be full-go for the opener.
4. Alex Palczewski, OLSixth-year super senior will add to his mind-blowing 52 career starts at either guard or tackle. He was heading to the NFL draft before asking the NCAA for another season, which he was granted. “Ivan Drago” fan earned his degree in December. Multi-year All-Big Ten honorable mention pick might be ready for a move to the first team.
5. Calvin Hart Jr., LBNorth Carolina State transfer made a spectaular debut for the Illini, earning national player of the week honors for his performance in a win against Nebraska. Unfortunately, he tore up his knee in the same game and was lost for the season. The playmaker appeared to be back to his old self in the limited time reporters got to see him in the spring.
Top Five Big TEN PLAYERS
1. C.J. StroudOhio State quarterbackDepending on the source, he ranks with or above 2021 winner Bryce Young among the 2022 Heisman favorites. He closed the season with a 573-yard, six-touchdown effort against Utah in the Rose Bowl. Either Stroud or Young will be the first pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
2. Braelon AllenWisconsin running backThe latest in a long line of successful Badger ball carriers. After limited duty the first three games, he went over 100 yards in eight of the last nine. He finished with 1,268 yards and 12 scores. Because of the shaky pass game, Allen will be the team’s go-to player from the start.
3. Jaxon Smith-NjigbaOhio State wide receiverIf Stroud doesn’t win the Heisman, it might be his favorite target instead. This year’s answer to DeVonta Smith had a impressive close to ‘21, with five games over 100 yards, including 347 in the Rose Bowl. With Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson off to the NFL, he is going to get a ton of work.
4. Jayden ReedMichigan State wide receiverLooking for a home-state guy who got away from Illinois? Start with the Naperville Central alum, who began his college carer at Western Michigan. He transferred to the Spartans and became an All-American. Dangerous as both a receiver (1,026 yards, 10 TDs) and punt returner (two more scores).
5. Jack CampbellIowa linebackerThe Cedar Falls native led FBS with 143 tackles, which ranks among the top five single-season performances by the Hawkeyes. He earned econd-team All-American honors after helping Hawkeyes to Big Ten West title. He’s considered a NFL draft prospect in a loaded 2023 class.
Five Big Ten coaches to watch
1. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan
The pressure should be off for a minute or two after the Wolverines went 12-2, beat Ohio State and made it to the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh has a new deal that runs through 2026, but you never know. Maybe the NFL will call again and he will go. One thing is for certain with Harbaugh: his press conferences are always interesting. Tick, tick, tick.
2. Ryan Day, Ohio State
Call him the anti-Harbaugh. Not much in the way of controversy here. Just wins. Lots and lots of wins. He is a ridiculous 34-4 with the Buckeyes, which helps explain why he gets paid so much ($8 million, but who is counting?) Day will add a bunch more wins this season. Ohio State is my preseason No. 1 team.
3. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern
Only Iowa’s Kirt Ferentz has more seniority among the Big Ten bosses. Last time we saw the former Wildcats linebacker, he was trudging out of Memorial Stadium after a lopsided loss to Illinois. Northwestern’s all-time winningest coach can’t be happy about the 3-9 finish, which came a year after the Wildcats reached the Big Ten title game.
4. Mike Locksley, Maryland
The former Illini offensive coordinator under Ron Zook has a long way to go before he squares his head coaching record. Due in large part to a rough patch at New Mexico, Locksley is 15-49 overall. So, two 15-0 seasons in a row and he will still be below .500. But he seems to have turned the corner in College Park, with the Terps going 7-6 in 2021, their first winning season since 2014. They pickd up the first bowl victory since 2010.
5. Scott Frost, Nebraska
The quarterback of the 1997 Cornhuskers national championship team has been a bust as coach. Four seasons, none above .500 and no bowl bids. An overall record in Lincoln of 15-29 and 10-25 in the Big Ten. He will likely need a winning season to be back in 2023. New AD Trev Alberts is supportive but will do what is needed to prevent the once-proud program from dipping further.
Five Big Ten games to mark on your calendar
1. Michigan at Ohio State,
Nov. 26Any list of the best Big Ten matchups in any year should start with the Wolverines vs. Buckeyes. Especially after Michigan broke through with a rare victory in 2021. Ohio State is a top national contender, while Michigan should take a small dip after last season’s trip to the CFP. My guess: this will again decide the Big Ten East champion.
2. Notre Dame
at Ohio State, Sept. 3
Marcus Freeman’s first full season as head coach opens with a doozy. The Irish have one of the best offensive lines in the country, so scoring points won’t be a problem. Slowing the potent Buckeyes is the real issue. New defensive coordinator Al Golden doesn’t have superstar safety Kyle Hamilton to save the day after Hamilton was a first-round pick.
3. Penn State at Auburn, Sept. 17
It’s rare for the Nittany Lions to venture into SEC country. The last time was 2010, when Penn State lost at Alabama 24-3. James Franklin’s program beat the Tigers in 2021 in Happy Valley, one of the highlights during a disappointing 7-6 season. The return of quarterback Sean Clifford gives the Nittany Lions a fighting chance this season.
4. Michigan State
at Michigan, Oct. 29
Wonder if the folks in Ann Arbor will mention Mel Tucker’s monster contract during the game? Michigan State is poised to zip past the Wolverines in the crowded East. Yes, running back Kenneth Walker III will be missed. So, quarterback Payton Thorne and wide receiver Jayden Reed will need to do more for the Spartans to win.
5. Oklahoma
at Nebraska, Sept. 17
The teams met every year from 1928-97 in the Big Eight/Big 12. They have played nine times since then, including Oklahoma’s win last season in Norman. If Scott Frost really wants to win over the fans and administration in Lincoln, he will take out the Sooners. In his two games as a player against Oklahoma, Frost won 69-7 and 73-21.
five Big Ten milestones of note
Rock the vote
On Monday, the National Football Foundation sends out ballots for the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame class, which will be revealed in January. The 2022 class includes former Illini star defensive lineman Moe Gardner, Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington, Ohio State defensive back Mike Doss, Michigan defensive tackle Mark Messner and Nebraska offensive tackle Zach Wiegert. Past Illini nominees Simeon Rice and Kevin Hardy should again be on the ballot and former Big Ten MVP Don Thorp is another possibility. Rice and Hardy will eventually get in, though it is unlikely to happen this time because Gardner was just selected.
Who gets to 100 first?
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Penn State’s James Franklin each need 10 wins to reach the century mark for their careers. With 90 wins, they are tied for fourth among the Big Ten leaders behind Kirk Ferentz (177) Pat Fitzgerald (109) and Illinois’ Bret Bielema (102).
Wrong way, Hoosiers
Indiana is on a 10-game losing streak, the longest in the Power Five. After a second-place East finish in 2020, the folks in Bloomington were ready to build a statue for Tom Allen. Not so much today. His five-year tenure has been marked by wild inconsistency. The Hoosiers will try to end the streak Sept. 2 against Illinois.
Boiler Up
He isn’t going to catch career leader Drew Brees. But Illinois native Aidan O’Connell will finish high on Purdue’s career passing list. He is currently eighth with 5,729 yards. Jim Everett is just ahead with 7,411 and Scott Campbell is at 7,636. With a montster year, O’Connell can jump past Kyle Orton at No. 5.
Time for a prize
The school that played the first college football game, Rutgers, has never won a national, individual award in the sport. That could change in 2022, when 2021 Ray Guy finalist Adam Korsak returns and is one of the favorites for the award. The Melbourne, Australia native holds school records for punting yards, average and longest boot. It helps that the Rutgers offense ranks among the worst in the country. The Scarlet Knights were 120th in total yards last season. Lots of open space for the punter.