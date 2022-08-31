CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois athletic department made some mistakes in its handling of Saturday’s football home opener against Wyoming.
It was bad enough that athletic director Josh Whitman felt compelled to address the problem on Tuesday.
“We apologize for what transpired on Saturday and look forward to welcoming our fans back to Memorial Stadium with an experience that meets our high standards,” Whitman wrote in a Tuesday letter.
Whitman promised a thorough review of what went wrong. That’s a good move.
The negative stories aren’t hard to find. On social media and traditional outlets, word spread quickly about long lines to get into Memorial Stadium and at the concession stands. Remember, the place wasn’t close to full. Attendance was listed at 37,832 in a building that seats 60,670. That’s 62 percent capacity. Given all sorts of lead-up time, it should have been easy to get everyone in and out with no major delays.
They manage to do it elsewhere in the Big Ten, even in buildings much bigger than Memorial Stadium. The almost 100-year-old structure is the eighth-largest building in the conference.
Michigan (107,601), Penn State (106,572) and Ohio State (102,780) lead the way. Nebraska (85,548), Wisconsin (80,321), Michigan State (75,005) and Iowa (69,25) are next. Then comes Illinois, followed by Purdue (57,282), Indiana (52,656), Rutgers (52,454), Maryland (51,802), Minnesota (50,850) and Northwestern (47,130).
As a reporter, I have been in every Big Ten stadium for a game except Maryland. To be honest, the experience for media members is different than that of the general public.
Parking is provided for free at most places. And it is usually within easy walking distance of the stadium. Even at places where parking is far away, like at Purdue, reporters get rides in golf carts to the press box. Yes, we have a good deal. There is food and drinks in the press box and convenient restrooms. There isn’t waiting in long lines.
Because most reporters, myself included, can’t stand the idea of being late, we are often in the building two-plus hours before the kickoff.
That isn’t an option for most fans at Illinois. Memorial Stadium opens 90 minutes before kickoff for the general public. Premium seating is available two hours before the start.
And even if they could get in earlier, I don’t think many fans want to sit there looking at a mostly empty field.
Illinois provides plenty of options to keep fans busy on the way into the stadium. Grange Grove has been a popular entry point, with bounce houses and other stuff for kids.
And there is tailgating in lots near the stadium. Wouldn’t you rather sit in a lawn chair, eating a brat and drinking a Diet Pepsi/beer with friends? Of course you would.
I have only been in the stands at a few other Big Ten stadiums, most recently Iowa. Kinnick Stadium is usually full and a pleasant experience for fans. Be warned, if you are rooting for the visitor and insist on wearing their colors, you are going to hear some bad language.
Why it matters
Football attendance has been an issue at Illinois for years. Increasing the size of the crowd is vital on many fronts.
First, there are financial implications. The upcoming Big Ten media rights deal won’t pay for everything. Illinois needs to make serious cash on football tickets. The more, the merrier.
There have been times in the not-too-distant past when the building was at capacity. But it is a fading memory. The last sellout came in 2016 against North Carolina for Lovie Smith’s second game in charge.
Money isn’t everything when it comes to crowd size. There is also a recruiting element to it. Bret Bielema can’t very well tout the fan interest to recruits when they can see large pockets of empty seats.
To fill those, it is incumbent on the athletic department to give the fans a reason to show up. Of course, winning is at the top of the list. But victories alone won’t pack the place.
With large screen TVs, you can watch the game at home without spending a dime (well, other than cable/streaming service fees). So that’s appealing to many. Illinois needs to make the fan experience much better than what it is at home. The problems at the Wyoming game, if they aren’t fixed, make it much easier for the fans to pass on being there.
My guess is management and employees at the Sept. 10 Illinois home game against Virginia will go out of their way to see that everything runs smoothly. Probably a fairly simple fix, accomplished with additional workers at key spots.
Now that it has been brought up loudly and publicly, Illinois fans will pay attention to what happens during Game 2.
As Illinois gets into Big Ten play at home, the crowds will be larger. Especially if Bielema’s team follows the win against Wyoming with victories against Indiana and Virginia.
The good and the bad
Illinois has some advantages as it tries to lure fans. The tickets are reasonably priced, and there are deals to be had. A family of four won’t need to take out a loan to go to a game.
At the stadium, there isn’t a bad seat in the house. Friends from different states have come to games and they rave about the sight lines.
Long term, there are some changes that need to be made at the stadium. And not just redoing the East and South stands.
The current student section should be turned into horseshoe-priced tickets. The students did an impressive job of filling the section for the Wyoming game and appear to be on board with the Bielema regime.
They should be rewarded for their interest. Put them back in the main stands where they belong, on either side. Give them seats lined up between the 10 and 30. The closer to the field, the better. And encourage them to disrupt the opposing team when it is on offense.
The students will enhance the atmosphere in a big way. They are usually the most enthusiastic part of a fan base and a potential difference-maker for a program trying to end 10 years of losing.
Of course, the school will take care of the current season-ticket holders displaced by the return of the students to the main stands.
Don’t forget, those students will eventually become doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers and bankers. It is important they enjoy their college football experience. That doesn’t happen when you are sitting in the end zone.