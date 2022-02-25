Asmussen | After long run, Hood ready to take a break
CHAMPAIGN — Yes, Warren Hood is technically retiring.
The Illinois deputy athletic director made it official Monday. But the 57-year-old, who is essentially Illini athletic director Josh Whitman’s right-hand man, is far from done working.
“I’ve kind of been labeling it at a little bit of a sabbatical,” Hood said. “I really want to decompress, rest and relax a little bit and figure out next steps.
“I’ve still got a lot of energy. I got a lot of things I enjoy doing. I actually enjoy working.”
Hood has spent his entire career at his alma mater. He started in the athletic department while still in college and stayed for three-plus decades.
“Thirty-six years is a long time,” said Hood, an Urbana High School graduate. “I felt myself needing a break. We never really get a break. It’s 24/7, 365. It was really important for me when I did decide to retire that we were in a really good position. I think we are about as good as we’ve been in a long time with the leadership of Josh, members of our executive team and the coaches we’ve hired.”
Hood worked for six athletic directors: John Mackovic, Bob Todd (interim), Ron Guenther, Mike Thomas, Paul Kowalczyk (interim) and Whitman.
Hood said Whitman has been fully supportive of the move.
“It’s emotional. It’s tough,” Hood said. “He and I are really good friends.”
Hood mentioned retirement to Whitman a year ago and the AD convinced him to stay another year. The hiring of Bret Bielema to lead the Illini football program had a role in it.
“He felt it would be really important for me to be around and help withe the transition to Coach Bielema and some of the other things we’re doing,” Hood said.
COVID-19 has added to the challenge the past two years.
“It was hard for the department,” Hood said. “It was being in a defensive mode for 18 months, almost two years.
“Think about where we were two years ago and to have all of that momentum halted for basically a year and a half, that was tough. I think I worked more hours than I normally do. You were at home and so you have a little more time to reflect.”
What has been Hood’s favorite moment of his tenure? On the field or court, he’s got one: the Illini men’s basketball team’s stirring comeback against Arizona in the regional final of the 2005 NCAA tournament.
“I don’t think that will ever be duplicated, all that it meant,” Hood said. “I remember driving home that night and as we got closer to Champaign, there were people on the overpass on I-57, fire trucks and police cars and people with banners. That’s like a ‘Hoosiers’ moment for me. I’ll never forget that. Then we got back to the building, there were 5,000 or 6,000 people at Bielfeldt waiting for the team to return. That’s a movie script.”
The worst moments for Hood happened away from the games and bright lights. Like the death of former Illini football player Bobby Roundtree last summer.
“We’ve lost some student-athletes through the years and those are by far the darkest moments,” he said. “The Bobby Roundtree tragedy will last in my mind forever.”
In recent years, Hood had an up-close view of all the changes in college sports: name, image and likeness legislation, the advent of the transfer portal, increasing coaching salaries and more.
“There’s good and bad with everything,” Hood said. “The next five years are going to be transformative. That’s why I’m pleased Josh is at the helm because he will navigate us through that.”
Hood and wife Denise have two children. Daughter Jessica is in her senior year at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Son Brandon is a high school senior and will attend Illinois next year.
“My wife and I will have an opportunity to maybe do a little travel,” Hood said, “and be a little more flexible with our timeline and be able to go visit our daughter.”
Being part of a big-time athletic department is time-consuming, especially for those in a leadership position like Hood. He works a lot of nights and weekends.
“You miss out on things,” Hood said. “At this stage, I’m looking forward to not missing out on some of those important elements that happen with my kids.”
When he first went to work at Illinois, Hood never expected to be here 36 years later. He had chances to move on but decided to stay.
His parents, Joan and Peter, still live in C-U. So do his in-laws.
“It’s a wonderful community,” Hood said. ... “It’s home. This is where I enjoy being and where I want to stay.”
Illini of the Week
: Women’s golfer Crystal Wang
In the final round of the ICON Invitational in Humble, Texas, the senior from California shot both the lowest round (8-under 64) and best 54-hole score in program history (13-under 203). Wang finished tied for third individually and helped the Illini to a second-place team finish.
The previous low round, 66, had been set by multiple Illini.
The Big Ten recognized Wang’s fine work, naming her the conference women’s golfer of the week.
Wang and her teammates have time to practice and rest up before their next event from March 14-15 in Johns Island, S.C.
Don’t miss it
: Men’s basketball at Michigan, 1 p.m., Sunday, CBS
Things we know for sure: 1. Juwan Howard won’t be on the bench. 2. Phil Martelli will be in charge. 3. The crowd will be super-charged because ... 4. The Wolverines desperately need the win.
The game already had plenty of talking points before Howard drew a five-game suspension for his slap/punch of Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft last Sunday afternoon.
Both teams have a lot of motivation.
For Michigan, it’s a chance to notch another Quad I victory. After Sunday, the Wolverines play Michigan State and Iowa at home before a trip to Ohio State. Then, Howard’s expected return for the Big Ten tournament in Indianapolis. Am I wrong to root for a Michigan-Wisconsin rematch?
Illinois is trying to win the Big Ten regular-season title while moving up the NCAA tournament seed line. It is much better to be a No. 2 seed than a No. 3 or No. 4 seed. Brad Underwood’s guys have battled hard all season. They have been especially good on the road, winning at places that have been unkind to Illinois in the past.
Rank and fileIllinois football has five scheduled Big Ten road trips in 2022.
The conference has many classic home venues and I have been to every one of them. Like I did last week with the basketball buildings, here is how they stack up when it comes to home-field advantage. As always, feel free to disagree and let me know about it:
RK., VENUE, SCHOOL CAPACITY OPENED
1. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State 102,780 1922
2. Camp Randall, Wisconsin 80,321 1917
3. Beaver Stadium, Penn State 106,572 1960
4. Kinnick Stadium, Iowa 69,250 1929
5. Michigan Stadium, Michigan 107,601 1927
6. Memorial Stadium, Nebraska 85,458 1923
7. Spartan Stadium, Michigan State 75,005 1923
8. Memorial Stadium, Illinois 60,670 1923
9. Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue 57,236 1924
10. TCF Bank Stadium, Minnesota 50,805 2009
11. Capital One Field, Maryland 54,000 1950
12. Memorial Stadium, Indiana 52,959 1960
13. Ryan Field, Northwestern 47,130 1926
14. SHI Stadium, Rutgers 52,454 1994
Back to workThe opening weekend against Kansas didn’t go as planned for Dan Hartleb’s baseball team, with the Illini dropping two out of three against Kansas.
Illinois has moved on from its season-opening trip to Texas to Conway, S.C., where it will play 10 a.m. on Friday against Middle Tennessee and 2 p.m. on Saturday against host Coastal Carolina. Then, a quick trip to Wilmington, N.C., for an 11 a.m. game on Sunday against host UNC Wilmington before returning to Champaign.
Weather is expected to be great for the opener (sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s). It will cool off Saturday in South Carolina and rain is possible Sunday in North Carolina.
Next weekend, the weather won’t be a problem for the Illini, who play Notre Dame, West Virginia and Kansas (again) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The home field of the Minnesota Vikings has a roof. Good thinking.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.