CHAMPAIGN — Now what?
The six-game win streak is finished for Illinois football. Replaced by a one-game smudge, a disappointing wind-blown mess against Michigan State.
The job for the Illinois coaches and players is to keep it from snowballing into a two-, three-, four- or five-game skid.
I’ve seen it happen before at Illinois. Back in 2011, the team was 6-0, ranked No. 16 and hosting unranked 3-3 Ohio State. Sound familiar?
Then came the trouble. What started as one loss, 17-7 to the Buckeyes, soon turned into a six-game wipeout that ended Ron Zook’s time in Champaign-Urbana.
Like the current team, the 2011 Illini piled up their impressive start against a suspect schedule. The only ranked team Illinois beat that season was No. 22 Arizona State, which went on to finish 6-7.
Most point to the loss to Ohio State as the reason for the team’s downfall. But even more damaging were the two games that followed the Ohio State loss.
Still ranked No. 23, Illinois dropped a 21-14 decision at Purdue. It was a winnable game that saw Illinois outgain the host Boilermakers. Purdue took a 21-0 lead at halftime and held on for the victory.
The next week, the gasping Illini made the long trip to Penn State in what would be Joe Paterno’s final game as coach. Playing in a snowstorm, the Nittany Lions grabbed a 10-7 lead on Silas Redd’s touchdown with 1:08 left. Illinois drove to the Penn State 25 and had a chance to tie on the last play, but Derek Dimke’s 42-yard field goal clanked off the upright.
The losing streak hit three and Illinois was never able to recover. The team went through the motions the final three games of the regular season.
The program hasn’t been the same since. Until this year.
No matter what happens in the remaining four games, Illinois is finishing with a winning record. The goal is for the record to be much closer to 11-2 than 7-6. Actually, the Illini want to play 14 games, with the extra 60 minutes in the Big Ten title game still a real possibility.
Different timeSo many more positives exist for the current Illini than the 2011 model.
For one, athletic director Josh Whitman is in a strong leadership position, working closely with the coach, Bret Bielema, he hand-picked. The future at Illinois is considered bright for both Whitman and Bielema.
In 2011, athletic director Mike Thomas was in his first few months on the job. And he had an apparent mandate from his boss to clean house, meaning new coaches in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
The program had all the stability of a game of Jenga. A lot of faith in the administration or their plans wasn’t exactly there.
Facilities and budgets for football today are much more competitive than in 2011, with the Smith Center a mere pipe dream a little more than a decade ago.
Bielema and Whitman are working on ways to keep the staff intact. Even if it means spending big bucks.
The coach provides Illinois with a strong sense that he knows what he is doing. Bielema maintained what he inherited from Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin and seems to have learned from his so-so experience at Arkansas, where he couldn’t equal the success he had in Madison.
Illinois gave him another chance in the Big Ten and is happy it did.
The first stumble this season, at Indiana in the second game, was followed by six wins in a row. Bielema’s team can’t do that again this season. At best, it has five games left.
Working on itPlayers handle losses in their own way. Some turn angry. Some get quiet.
Bielema doesn’t try to judge the reaction. But he wants his team to move forward.
Bielema has his own disappointment to deal with, too.
“I literally just walked up to my office,” he said. “I gathered my thoughts, took a hot shower, threw on my clothes and went home.”
His wife, Jen, and daughters Briella and Brexli were waiting. Serving as a reminder that yes, football is a big deal, but down the list of what is really important.
“The thing that brings me back is watching my 5-year old sing “Girls On Fire” for a video,” Bielema said. “That’s the only thing that brought me solace Saturday night was to see her smile and laugh and make me laugh because she really doesn’t know what’s happening.
“Most of our guys don’t have kids to go home to. They’re going to go home and talk to their parents.”
The first gathering after the Michigan State loss came Sunday afternoon during a team meeting. It was about what Bielema expected.
“I’m really excited to see where they are at (Tuesday) morning,” Bielema said.
One loss doesn’t change the way Bielema feels about the team. Especially with another massive home game against Purdue looming at 11 a.m. this Saturday.
“I like this group. I like them as much today as I did last Thursday or Friday. They’re a tremendously talented group. They expect to have success,” Bielema said. “How they handle the week will tell me a little bit about them.”