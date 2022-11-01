Scott and Karen Reiman (third and fourth from left), parents of Illinois tight end Tip Reiman, take a photo with Nebraska fans on Saturday before Illinois’ game against the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Illinois running back Chase Brown breaks loose for a first down during the fourth quarter of the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois players celebrate after defensive lineman Johnny Newton recovered a fumble during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Big Ten game in Lincoln, Neb. The 17th-ranked Illini ran their win streak to six games with a 26-9 victory.
Illinois football players Jer'Zhan Newton (4), Gabe Jacas (17) and Jamal Woods celebrate after Newton recovered a fumble during the fourth quarter of their 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois football player Alex Pihlstrom puts four fingers in the air as the Illini's game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday heads into the fourth quarter. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois running back Chase Brown looks for an opening during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has a discussion with the officials during a timeout in the third quarter of the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin kicks a field goal during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin celebrates a field goal during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois football players Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams put four fingers in the air as the Illini's game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday heads into the fourth quarter. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito accepts a snap during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
LEFT: Illinois fans Dave and Jeanette Clark walk into Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup. On their way from their home in Charleston to Lincoln, Neb., they picked up their daughter, Danielle Fuglsang, and grandsons, Lincoln Etter (far left) and Corbin Etter. ABOVE: Illini players celebrate with fans.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman walks off the field before the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illini cheerleaders prepare to lead the team onto the field before the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito prepares to take a snap in front of a seelout crowd of 86,691 during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown flies through the air to make a tackle during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown makes a tackle during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois coach Bret Bielema roams the sideline during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to receiver Brian Hightower during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito prepares to take a snap during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tommy DeVito prepares to take a snap during the Illini’s 26-9 win against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. The Illinois quarterback had his best game of the season, completing 20 of 22 passes for 179 yards and two scores.
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito prepares to take a snap as offensive lineman Isiaiah Adams prepares to protect him during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr., monitors the field during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters looks on during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito prepares to take a snap from center Alex Pihlstrom as right tackle Alex Palczewski prepares to protect him during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Lineman Tommy Cronin (70) and tight end Tip Reiman prepare for a snap during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown covers ground during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21), Jamal Woods (91), and Gabe Jacas (17) signify that the Illini recovered a fumble during their 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski speaks with the media after his team's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito speaks with the media after his team's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito speaks with the media after his team's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman addresses fans before the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois running back Chase Brown receives a hug before the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Jer'zhan Newton (4), Keith Randolph Jr. (88), and Gave Jacas (17) attempt to block a kick during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Scott and Karen Reiman (third and fourth from left), parents of Illinois tight end Tip Reiman, take a photo with Nebraska fans on Saturday before Illinois’ game against the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Illinois running back Chase Brown breaks loose for a first down during the fourth quarter of the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois players celebrate after defensive lineman Johnny Newton recovered a fumble during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Big Ten game in Lincoln, Neb. The 17th-ranked Illini ran their win streak to six games with a 26-9 victory.
Illinois football players Jer'Zhan Newton (4), Gabe Jacas (17) and Jamal Woods celebrate after Newton recovered a fumble during the fourth quarter of their 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois football player Alex Pihlstrom puts four fingers in the air as the Illini's game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday heads into the fourth quarter. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois running back Chase Brown looks for an opening during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has a discussion with the officials during a timeout in the third quarter of the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin kicks a field goal during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin celebrates a field goal during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois football players Julian Pearl and Isaiah Adams put four fingers in the air as the Illini's game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday heads into the fourth quarter. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito accepts a snap during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
LEFT: Illinois fans Dave and Jeanette Clark walk into Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium for Saturday’s Big Ten matchup. On their way from their home in Charleston to Lincoln, Neb., they picked up their daughter, Danielle Fuglsang, and grandsons, Lincoln Etter (far left) and Corbin Etter. ABOVE: Illini players celebrate with fans.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman walks off the field before the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illini cheerleaders prepare to lead the team onto the field before the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito prepares to take a snap in front of a seelout crowd of 86,691 during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown flies through the air to make a tackle during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown makes a tackle during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois coach Bret Bielema roams the sideline during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito hands off to receiver Brian Hightower during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito prepares to take a snap during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Tommy DeVito prepares to take a snap during the Illini’s 26-9 win against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. The Illinois quarterback had his best game of the season, completing 20 of 22 passes for 179 yards and two scores.
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito prepares to take a snap as offensive lineman Isiaiah Adams prepares to protect him during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
10302022-illinois-nebraska-football-hart.jpg
Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr., monitors the field during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters looks on during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy Devito prepares to take a snap from center Alex Pihlstrom as right tackle Alex Palczewski prepares to protect him during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Lineman Tommy Cronin (70) and tight end Tip Reiman prepare for a snap during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown covers ground during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
10302022-illinois-nebraska-football-fumble-1.jpg
Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21), Jamal Woods (91), and Gabe Jacas (17) signify that the Illini recovered a fumble during their 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski speaks with the media after his team's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito speaks with the media after his team's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito speaks with the media after his team's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman addresses fans before the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois running back Chase Brown receives a hug before the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
Illinois' Jer'zhan Newton (4), Keith Randolph Jr. (88), and Gave Jacas (17) attempt to block a kick during the Illini's 26-9 win over Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on Saturday. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette. Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette
CHAMPAIGN — ESPN announcer Tom Luginbill got an up-close look at the Illinois football team on Saturday afternoon.
A program that will get national attention on Tuesday night when the first College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings are unveiled at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Illinois will find itself in those rankings for the first time since they debuted in 2014, with the Illini — who checked in at No. 14 in Sunday’s Associated Press Top 25 poll — coming off a 26-9 win at Nebraska on Saturday.
Luginbill, an 18-year TV veteran, worked the Illini’s win against the Cornhuskers for ABC and liked what he saw of Bret Bielema’s 7-1 team.
“I am blown away by how far that roster has come talent-wise in a short period of time,” Luginbill told me Monday afternoon. “I had the Illinois-Michigan game at Illinois (in 2019) and on that day, they were a bad football team that had marginal personnel at best.”
“What’s so impressive about where Illinois is at right now is this was all done during a time period, because of the pandemic, where there was like 18 months where you couldn’t recruit,” Luginbill said. “That’s what makes this thing so remarkable. They’ve been able to do this in such a short period of time.”
Personnel expert Luginbill expects the NFL is going to look to Illinois in the future. A lot.
“I think that they have one first-rounder in the secondary, probably two other draftable guys,” he said. “(Outside linebacker) Gabe Jacas is going to end up one day being a very high draft choice, and those two tackles (in Johnny Newton and Keith Randolph Jr.) are going to be NFL guys.”
He also points to the pro-tential of running back Chase Brown, multiple offensive linemen and wide receiver Isaiah Williams.
“This is a roster that has NFL players on it,” Luginbill said, “and I don’t think anybody knows it.”
Where does Luginbill believe the Illini will be when the initial CFP rankings are revealed?
“I think they should be ranked somewhere between 13 and 15,” he said. “There is no question this is a Top 15 football team. There are teams that can play above where they’re at. But they’re talented.”
Luginbill sees more wins on the way for Illinois, which hosts Michigan State (3-5) this Saturday and Purdue (5-3) on Nov. 12 before ending the season with road games against Michigan (8-0) on Nov. 19 and Northwestern (1-7) on Nov. 26.
“I don’t think its unfathomable for them to finish with one loss, two maximum,” Luginbill said.
He doesn’t put the Michigan game in the automatic “L” column for Illinois.
“They’re a better matchup to Michigan than they are to Ohio State,” Luginbill said. “Illinois is not built to get in a track meet, and Ohio State can beat you in a track meet. But Michigan is not that way. Michigan has a hard time producing explosive plays, and they haven’t been overly effective in the red area as far as touchdowns versus field goals. That kind of plays into Bielema’s hands.
“I’m probably as worried, if not more worried, about Purdue just because Illinois plays so much man defense. Offensively, that guy at Purdue (Aidan O’Connell) is so good, they’ve got to be careful there.”
Is the Illinois program with Bielema in charge built to last?
“Given their facilities upgrades, that enhances their chances greatly,” Luginbill said. “To me, the whole thing is sustainable. But when you have great players in your state, they can’t go somewhere else. They’re going to have to win their state. Whoever those guys are, if they’re legit, you can’t let them go to Notre Dame. You can’t let them go to Wisconsin. You can’t let them go to Michigan. That will tell the tale.
“I think they are a program that, without question under Bielema’s leadership, should be a minimum seven-win team every year and be one of those programs that if you redshirt some guys and you have some redshirt juniors and seniors, you pop up and have a 10-win season.”
Awaiting word
A historic moment awaits on Tuesday night when the Illini are listed in the CFP’s Top 25.
“For me, it’s awesome,” Bielema said Monday afternoon. “But I think what it’s great for is the University of Illinois. I think it’s great for our fan base, for Josh (Whitman), for the people who have been here through all that stuff, for our players.”
Veteran Illini safety Sydney Brown was interviewed live on ABC after Saturday’s win at Nebraska and was asked what it would mean to win the Big Ten West.
“He said, ‘Our work’s not done. We still have a lot of football in front of us,’” Bielema said. “It just goes to show the demeanor of our football team.
“I think our team will enjoy being talked about and it will be awesome to speak of it. But listen, we’re into Michigan State. We want to play Michigan State as strong as we can play them.”
Will Bielema tune in to the show Tuesday night?
“No. I won’t watch, but I’m sure I’ll find out,” said Bielema, who added Illinois football sports information director Brett Moore will provide him instant updates. “With the anticipation of that, I’m sure they’ll have something prepared for me to send out wherever we’re ranked at.
“Wherever we’re ranked (Tuesday) night, hopefully, it’s just the start of where we’re going to be ranked. It’s great to be a part of, but by no means is it the end.”
Future chances
No matter where it ends up in the initial poll, Illinois is a super long shot for this year’s four-team CFP. But the field is going to expand to 12 teams, maybe as soon as two years from now.
The 12-team playoff would have been within Illinois’ grasp had it started this season, and Bielema is a fan of playoff expansion.
“I think anything that incorporates as many good teams to play in the College Football Playoffs is a good thing,” Bielema said.
Had the 12-team format been in place during Bielema’s days at Wisconsin, he would have had three or four teams make the cut.
Now, he is the same situation with his new Big Ten school.
“The fact that it’s being written about your program and the dividends of that is worth its weight in gold,” Bielema said.