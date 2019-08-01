Complete countdown: Top 50 teams of 2019 Before the start of Illinois football's training camp on Aug. 2 in Champaign, beat writer Bob Asmussen is counting down the Top 50 teams headi…

I have to admit, early in his career, I was not a fan of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

I heard some things that made me think he was more style than substance.

In 2010, Swinney looked to be on the way out. The Tigers finished 6-7 and lost to South Florida in the Meineke Car Care Bowl. That came a month after a blowout loss at home to rival South Carolina.

But athletic director Terry Don Phillips gave Swinney a vote of confidence and the rest is history. Two national titles later, I have a changed my mind. Call me a fully-enthused passenger on the Dabo Train. Along with everybody else.

The Tigers have played in all four College Football Playoffs, winning titles after the 2016 and ’18 seasons. They just completed a 15-0 run, including stomping Alabama 44-16 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Last year’s Tigers were scary good, beating all but two teams by 20 points or more. Only Texas A&M (28-26) and Syracuse (27-23) were able to hang with Clemson.

More of the same this year? Maybe. The Tigers’ roster got hit hard by graduation, losing three NFL first-round draft picks off the defensive line. Six Tigers were drafted overall.

Just four starters are back on defense. Not ideal. But with the way the offense puts up points, it shouldn’t matter.

Don’t forget, Swinney has been recruiting at an all-world level, piling talented class on top of talented class. There are players ready to go.

The most important guy on the team, quarterback Trevor Lawrence, returns for his sophomore season. After displacing Kelly Bryant, Lawrence was better than even the most optimistic projections. He threw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Lawrence has plenty of help on offense, starting with tailback Travis Etienne, who ran for 1,658 yards and a ridiculous 24 touchdowns last season. Do that again and he will in the Heisman Trophy conversation.

The receivers are deep and talented, led by Tee Higgins. He had 59 catches for 936 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Tigers will be without receiver Amari Rodgers for at least part of the season. He suffered a torn ACL during spring drills, but is reportedly making a speedy recovery.

Four starters return on the offense line, meaning lots of holes for Etienne and minimal pressure on Lawrence.

The biggest tests on the schedule come early. The Tigers open at home against Georgia Tech, then host old friend Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. The third week, Clemson travels to Syracuse.

But the Tigers are playing for something bigger. Like a national title. So that’s why, when I turn in my first Associated Press ballot of the 2019 season, you’ll find Clemson in my No. 1 spot.