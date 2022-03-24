CHAMPAIGN — He’s got a hefty new, four-year contract ($675,000 annually), the total support of his boss and a group of players eager to learn.
It’s good to be Barry Lunney Jr.
The former Texas San Antonio offensive coordinator stepped onto the Memorial Stadium turf Tuesday for the first time as the Illinois offensive coordinator.
And his first time in charge of a Power Five offense.
Bret Bielema appreciates Lunney’s background.
Not only has he worked in college, but also had a highly successful run as a high school offensive coordinator in Arkansas.
“When you are dealing with and coaching high school players, you really have to understand they don’t know much. You’ve got to teach them everything and coach them on all the details,” Bielema said. “Barry, when I first got him (at Arkansas), he had come off several years of high school football. He’s very specific in what he says. He’s not a catch-phrase guy. The things he says mean a lot, and I think our players have gravitated to that.”
On Tuesday during its first spring practice, Illinois ran a screen period. Multiple repetitions happened in a short time.
“A lot of good coaching took place while that was going on,” Bielema said. “That’s just a good indication of how effective (Lunney’s) communication is.”
Lunney is the lone new coach on the offensive staff, joining George McDonald (wide receivers), Bart Miller (line) and Cory Patterson (running backs). Tight ends coach Ben Miller is on leave dealing with treatment for colon cancer and is temporarily replaced by Greg Froelich.
“I’ve spent an extensive amount of time with our staff. They’ve been awesome,” Lunney said. “I think we know each other really well.”
The scheme is new for the Illini players.
“We’ll get in all the offense we can get installed,” Bielema said. “We had a Day 1 install. We’ve got a Day 2 install that will play off what we get in in Day 1.
“I don’t think it’s a reset of an offense. It’s more a start of a new offense.”
Lunney said the players are learning a new language. Many of the plays are the same. They simply have different names. It is part of Lunney’s job to help the players get it down. The sooner the better.
“Guys have done a really job on their own developing, (and) understanding what’s going on,” Lunney said.
Another spring key is for Lunney to get to know the players better on the field.
What are their strengths? Where do they need work?
Offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, back for his sixth year, is a Lunney fan.
“I really like how hands-on he is,” Palczewski said. “I saw a quote he said (Monday) where he has to earn our trust. He’s been doing that every single day.”
Nowhere but upWhy did Bielema feel the need to make a change on offense?
Check out the statistics. Illinois finished 112th nationally in total yards and 115th in scoring last season under former coordinator Tony Petersen. Had those numbers been bumped up just a bit, the Illini would have likely finished with a winning record.
If Illinois wants to improve its points and yardage in 2022, the offensive line needs to be rebuilt. Palczewski and Julian Pearl are two anchors. The other spots will be filled by a combination of holdovers and newcomers.
“We’ve got some flexibility with the guys that we have,” Lunney said.
He is not in a hurry to cement a lineup. All sorts of time is there before the Illini take the field for real in their Aug. 27 season opener against Wyoming.
“We’ve got a starting point,” Lunney said. “Through repetitions to evaluation to competition, hopefully in 15 (practice) days, we’ll have a really good feel how that’s going to sort out.”
At wide receiver, Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington figure to lead the team in catches. Lunney is looking to fill out the rotation based on what he sees in the next five months.
Lunney is a big believer in using the tight ends. That’s good news for Luke Ford and the rest.
“I like the athleticism. I like the body types,” said Lunney, a tight ends coach at Arkansas when he worked for the first time with Bielema.
At running back, Lunney welcomes back both 1,000-yard rusher Chase Brown and Josh McCray, who rushed for 549 yards as a freshman in 2021.
“You earn the right to get the ball,” Lunney said. “I know we’ve got some talent there. We’ve got to run the football. That’s going to be the starting point of who we are offensively.”
The new guyThe past three years, Brandon Peters was QB1 for the Illini except when injuries sent him to the sidelines. Peters is out of college eligibility, meaning the job is open at Illinois.
Enter Tommy DeVito, who had made a commitment to Illinois in mid-December when Petersen was still the offensive coordinator before Bielema fired Petersen and replaced him with Lunney.
“He was one of the first guys I reached out to when I took the job,” Lunney said. “We had a good initial conversation and just kind of slowly and surely are chipping away at that relationship. There is nothing that expedites that relationship more than getting to be on the field for practice.”
It is going to be a short stay in C-U for DeVito. Unlike Peters, who spent three seasons with the program, the Syracuse transfer has only one year left.
Getting him here for the spring was a must.
“That’s super critical,” Lunney said. “Every rep, every practice makes such a significant difference. There’s just no substitute for it.”
Lunney mentioned DeVito’s confidence. In a good way.
“I think that’s just how Tommy carries himself,” Lunney said. “I think he should be confident in his abilities. He’s played a lot of football and has made a lot of good plays.”
When Lunney first went to UTSA, it was during a year impacted by the coronavirus and no spring football practices happened with the Roadrunners’ program.
“That was a real enlightening moment for me as a coach to have a greater appreciation for what exactly those 15 (spring) practices mean,” Lunney said.