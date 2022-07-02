Asmussen | All right Big Ten, let's figure this out
The initial shock has worn off.
I’d love to say I saw the Big Ten doozy coming, but that would be dishonest. I had no clue and apparently wasn’t alone.
Now, it’s time to deal with the reality, the new normal, of a conference I have covered for 33 years.
That span includes six additions to the league: Penn State, Nebraska, Maryland, Rutgers, Southern California and UCLA. The Big Ten is 60 percent larger than when I arrived in Champaign-Urbana in 1989.
Older me to younger me: “The Internet is not a fad” and “go to Vegas and bet the 1,000,000 to 1 odds the Bruins and Trojans someday join the Big Ten.”
Back to current times. Plenty of unanswered questions are out there about the Big 16. Let’s take them one at time before the Trojans and Bruins kick off their stay in the Big Ten in 2024.
What’s the effect on the Illinois football program?
Bret Bielema’s job was already hard enough, trying to turn an Illini program that has finished with a losing record in 10 consecutive seasons. Believe it or, it is about to get more difficult. Two challenging opponents are soon added to future schedules. USC gets more attention because of the program’s long history of success.
The Trojans were down and needed a change at the top. In came Lincoln Riley, one of the brightest minds in the game. All he did in five seasons at Oklahoma was go 55-10 with three College Football Playoff appearances.
Student Body Right is about to return to the glory days.
Across town, UCLA found its own football fixer. Chip Kelly struggled for three seasons, but went 8-4 in 2021. The Bruins are moving in the right direction.
How will the 16 teams be split ... or will they?Last part first, yes. A thousand times yes.
Multiple options are out there. One makes a lot of sense. The other, not so much. The best way to go is two, eight-team divisions. Borrowing from others’ suggestions, I’d go with the Heartland and the Coast.
In the Heartland: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Ohio State and Wisconsin. In the Coast: Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, USC and UCLA.
Seven games every year against teams you know. Some of the Coast schools won’t be too familiar, but who doesn’t like a trip to L.A.?
Good balance, too, with the separation of Michigan and Ohio State. At first glance, the Coast is better by just a bit.
The other alignment being discussed is a four-team pod model. Coming up with four equal groups isn’t easy.
All the schools have more than three they want to play annually. Put me down for “No thank you.”
Keep this in a box in the basement and bring back out for the next round of expansion.
What will future schedules look like?This is a two-part answer. It should be nine games, with seven against your own division. That leaves two games each season against the other side. With eight teams, the simple way would be a rotation. Over the course of eight years, teams would all play twice, both home and away.
But ...
How do you protect rivalries?This is the Big Ten, so it can’t be easy. Each school in the Heartland gets a designated rival in the Coast.
The teams play every year, one time at home, the next time away.
The pairings: Ohio State-Michigan, Northwestern-Purdue, Minnesota-Michigan State, Maryland-Indiana, Nebraska-UCLA, Wisconsin-USC, Iowa-Penn State and Illinois-Rutgers.
Hate to mess with tradition, but these games wouldn’t have to be at the end of the season. That eliminates the concern of back-to-back Michigan-Ohio State games if they both win their divisions.
The other cross-division game would be rotated with the idea of playing everyone else in a seven-year cycle.
What does it mean for recruiting purposes?
California, like Texas and Florida, is loaded with talented players. For schools that haven’t ventured there for a while, the addition of UCLA and USC creates an opening.
On the flip side, those two schools should now have better access to players in the Midwest. Distance had always been an issue in the past, but it is less of an issue now.
Where will the Big Ten play its title game?Indianapolis is perfect. Great stadium. Easy access for most of the fanbases.
But if the league wants to make stops in other cities, here is the chance.
L.A. has the beautiful new SoFi Stadium, home of the Super Bowl champion Rams and Chargers. If that can of worms opens, expect interest from Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and Baltimore/Washington.
Or, leave it be. Why mess with success? Oh, never mind.
