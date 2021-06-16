CHAMPAIGN — On Wednesday afternoon, me and some of my reporter colleagues are meeting with Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.
It’s an annual roundtable discussion that often produces a string of timely and long-term stories.
Of course, we appreciate the opportunity to chat.
The former Illini tight end is in his sixth year as AD at his alma mater. During his term, Whitman has hired basketball coach Brad Underwood and football coach Bret Bielema. He has fired football coaches Bill Cubit (5-7 record before Whitman arrived) and Lovie Smith (17-39).
Whitman has helped improve Illinois athletic facilities, with completed projects and many others on the way.
And he dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the support from the school’s administration and a strong effort from the medical people, Illinois did a better job than any other school in the Big Ten Those are the basics. But there are so many other questions. Here’s 10 I have in mind (feel free to e-mail me at asmussen@news-gazette.com if you have others).
➜ 1. How did COVID-19 and the loss of revenue impact athletic department finances?
Every school in the country got hit. Some harder than others. They reduced salaries or didn’t fill vacant positions. And there were teams eliminated because of COVID-19. It was a difficult challenge for every athletic director. Generally, they try to build facilities and raise salaries. You are either moving forward or getting left behind. But the pandemic forced a pause.
➜ 2. What lessons did you learn from the pandemic?
Perhaps, athletic departments might become more streamlined. And those meetings with donors that used to be in person can now be done on Zoom.
Schools found creative solutions when they weren’t able to be there.
➜ 3. Will you consider making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for athletes, coaches and staff?
The vaccines are safe and effective. Champaign County is one of the leaders in doses in the state.
With a V-Card, athletes could greatly reduce, or eliminate altogether, the need for testing. This seems like a no-brainer, except when there are medical or religious reasons.
After the season the players just went through, when their outside contact was greatly limited, it makes a ton of sense to get a shot.
➜ 4. What are your expectations for Bret Bielema’s first season?
He’s got 21 super seniors returning and a soft schedule (no Ohio State, Indiana or Michigan). The preseason publications have been unkind, ranking Illinois at or near the bottom in both the league and the Big Ten West. Not a lot of love despite Bielema’s previous success at Wisconsin.
Maybe asking for a bowl bid his first season is setting the bar too high. The last first-year Illinois coach to reach the postseason was Lou Tepper in 1992, and he had the advantage of being a part of the program the previous four years. Bielema is starting from scratch.
➜ 5. Is this a make-or-break season for Nancy Fahey?
Entering her fifth year as women’s basketball coach, Fahey’s teams have gone 35-79 and finished either last or next to last in the Big Ten.
Whitman saw Fahey work wonders at Division III Washington University in St. Louis. He has supported her, giving her a contract extension. What signs of progress does he want to see this year?
➜ 6. Is rebuilding Illinois Field on the docket?
Dan Hartleb’s team is getting a new training facility, which is cool. But to really compete at a high level, the baseball program needs a state-of the-art stadium.
Watching the NCAA tournament the last few weeks, I’ve seen beautiful park after beautiful park. Yes, most are in the Sunbelt. But not all of them. The Big Ten in recent years has seen a change in its baseball building. Illinois is way behind.
➜ 7. What are your concerns about how the Name, Image and Likeness will be practiced in the Big Ten and across the country?
There are suggestions that schools in bigger markets will have an edge over the rest. Does Illinois have any plans to try to cut into those advantages?
8. How do you feel about a 12-team College Football Playoff?
If that had been in place in 2001, Illinois would have made it. And it would have been close in 2007.
While Illinois had a miniscule chance of making it with a four-team field, its odd get a lot better with 12.
Does the 12-team playoff alter the feeling about the regular season? Or the other bowls?
9. During your tenure, will Illinois have a mascot?
There has been a push by some to add a costumed bird (or a different figure) to be part of the gameday experience.
It’s a touchy subject 14 years after the retirement of Chief Illiniwek. As a former player, Whitman offers a unique perspective on the idea.
10. What’s going on with hockey?
Before COVID-19 hit, there was word that hockey was on the way. Working with the city of Champaign on a proposed downtown arena, Illinois hockey seemed destined to happen.
While the appetite for the sport hasn’t changed, concerns about financing are a big part of the process. Hard to justify adding a new sport when the ones already in place need consideration.