CHAMPAIGN — Dele Harding is running out of time, and he hopes to make the best of what’s left.
“There’s a little pressure with me being in my last year,” Harding said. “I want to make a big difference for the team and just get in a bowl. Just win every game, really. Losing is never in my mind or any of these guys’ minds.”
The Illinois senior linebacker’s final college season got off to a good start. Before the first game.
In a vote taken by the team, Harding was named one of five co-captains, joining linebacker Jake Hansen, punter Blake Hayes and offensive linemen Doug Kramer and Alex Palczewski.
He proved his worthiness right away. Harding recorded five tackles in the opener against Akron, a near-shutout 42-3 victory.
To his credit, he wasn’t bragging afterward. Instead, he talked about what the Illini didn’t do. Like the shortage of forced turnovers. Music to the coaches’ ears.
“We had two turnovers, and our goal was three,” Harding said. “Going into next week’s game, we definitely want to be three-plus.”
Since the day Lovie Smith arrived on campus, the coach has emphasized takeaways. Harding gets it. He understands the importance of creating extra possessions. And scoring when you have the opportunity.
“The ball is the key for us going into every game,” Harding said. “If you score on defense, it sets our chances higher to winning the game. That’s what we fixate our defense on is getting the ball back. Every game we want to score as well. That’s another goal.”
The coaches watch everything. Including the number of tries to force fumbles.
“We had 10 strip attempts. Our goal is to have 20 or more,” Harding said. “Those things are what’s going to add to the big picture on us.”
Right direction
Harding has 10 wins his first three-plus seasons at Illinois. Despite the modest success, he has a good feeling about the current team heading into Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. kickoff at UConn.
“It’s related back to spring ball,” he said. “I’ve noticed just the whole energy. Where we fell off last year being 128 (nationally in yards allowed), that’s something we don’t forget. Whenever I see it, I shake my head.
“We don’t ever want to be in that spot again.”
The linebackers plan to lead the defense. Harding and fellow captain Hansen are in their fourth seasons. Milo Eifler is in his second season at Illinois after opening his career at Washington. Freshman Shammond Cooper made five tackles in his college debut.
“We even have depth now,” Harding said. “(Cooper) did a tremendous job.
“From a linebacker corps we’re definitely solid. We know what we’re doing.”
He expects improvement each week. From himself, the linebackers, the defense and the team.
“Every game is a building block,” Harding said.
Saturday in East Hartford, Conn., the Illini will try to win a nonconference road game for the first time since 2007. Ron Zook’s third Illinois team won 41-20 at Syracuse on its way to a Rose Bowl bid. Since then, the Illini are 0-6 in such games.
“We brought that up in our meeting (Monday) morning,” Harding said. “That will definitely motivate us. But we’ve definitely been motivated since last season. Anything that comes up is going to boost our adrenaline even more.”
Harding has been to plenty of big buildings. Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Nebraska are double to triple the size of 40,000-seat Rentschler Field. No matter what the size, a road game is a road game.
“It’s a little adversity, but what’s football without adversity?” Harding said. “The crowd getting a little louder when they make a first down. You’ve just got to do your job. If you ignore it and play your game, you’ll be fine. Just win the game.”
New boss
When Harding first arrived at Illinois, former NFL great Hardy Nickerson was his defensive coordinator.
Nickerson resigned with a month left in the 2018 season. He was replaced first temporarily, and later permanently, by Lovie Smith.
The defense is more aggressive under Smith.
“It kind of keeps the offensive line and the offense in general guessing,” Harding said. “A lot of stunts going on. A lot of blitzing. A lot of disguises. There’s a whole lot that goes into to it.”
Say “blitz” to a linebacker and it immediately brings a smile.
“There were a lot of quarterback pressures (against Akron),” Harding said.
Of course, they didn’t all work.
“I actually missed a sack, which is haunting me,” Harding said. “It motivates me going into next week’s game. Our blitzes are Grade A.”
Of course, playing linebacker is easier when the guys up front do their part. Harding said the Illini defensive line played well against the Zips.
“Those guys are animals,” Harding said. “They did a great job. It makes us a harder team to face.”