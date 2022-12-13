Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach remained in critical condition Monday night in a hospital in Jackson, Miss., after suffering a heart attack at home on Sunday.
Multiple reports call Leach’s condition “dire.”
The tragic situation makes me want to think back to a happier time. Like the summer of 2006.
That year for The News-Gazette’s college football special section, the boss decided it would be a good idea to ask., “Why do you love college football?” to every coach in the FBS.
We got them all. Some in person. Some by email. And some by phone.
Then at Texas Tech, Leach told his sports information director he would give me a call at a specific time. Much appreciated during a busy stretch.
I had promised the call would be brief and it could have been. Except the coach wanted to talk. And I wasn’t about to cut him off.
He was sitting at a Starbuck’s in Lubbock, Texas, a place apparently frequented. He dutifully answered my question with a long, interesting response.
Then kept going. And going. And going. Twenty minutes later, the conversation ended with my profuse thanks. I could have filled the spot in my story with about a 15-second talk. But I will never forget those 20 minutes that went all over the place. Not sure if he said the word “pirate” but it seems like he did.
Reporters tend to have a list of their most memorable interviews. I’ve got a three at the top: UCLA basketball coaching legend John Wooden, Playboy founder Hugh Hefner and President Gerald Ford.
The 20 minutes with Leach belongs in its own category because it was so refreshing and surprising. He didn’t know me. I had never covered his team. But he must have liked the questions. Or my Midwestern tone.
I’d been looking forward to reconnecting with Leach leading up to the ReliaQuest Bowl when his Mississippi State team is set to play Illinois on Jan 2. The day the game was announced, Illinois coach Bret Bielema mentioned how much fun Leach is during press conferences. And that they have known each other for years.
Leach seems to have endless friends in the coaching profession.
Since word broke on Sunday evening of his health problems, the outpouring on social media has been prolific. The kind of reaction normally attached to a head of state or iconic entertainer.
Leach’s situation puts the upcoming bowl game in perspective. Yes, wins are cool and losses are bad. But none of it is all that vital.
It is the effect you make as a person that matters. And on that count, Leach is a Hall of Famer.
The real All-American teamOr at least, the one I trust the most, is done by The Associated Press. And not just because I was one of the 18 voters. OK, maybe that helps a little.
The AP does a good job of putting together a geographically-diverse panel. All the conferences seem to be covered.
Thanks to the avalanche of information available, the best players end up on the teams.
The AP asks voters to pick two teams, with an extra all-purpose selection on offense and a bonus choice in the secondary.
I have been a part of this panel before and never felt as compelled to include so many from Illinois.
Four were on my ballot: cornerback Devon Witherspoon (first), running back Chase Brown (first), defensive lineman Johnny Newton (second) and safety Sydney Brown (second). I considered two others for my two teams: defensive lineman Keith Randolph and offensive lineman Alex Palczewski.
My ballot included 12 from the Big Ten on the first team and six on the second team. Perhaps, I was a bit too kind to Kevin Warren’s league. but the quality of the conference is shown both in the College Football Playoffs (two teams) and the rest of the bowl lineup.
Twenty-one Big Ten players were named on the first two teams, three more than I listed. Four hailed from Illinois, with Witherspoon making the first team, Brown and Newton landing on the second team and Palczewski earning a nod on the third team.
One small gripe: Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud of Ohio State didn’t make the cut. Heisman winner Caleb Williams of Southern California, runner-up Max Duggan of TCU and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker were the three quarterbacks selected.
Future coachThat is the likely path for Illinois backup quarterback Art Sitkowski.
The Rutgers transfer, who played a major part in Illinois’ upset win in nine overtimes at Penn State in 2021, will be on the field as a player for the last time against Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl. But he is expected to stay with the team in 2023 as a graduate assistant.
Don’t be a bit surprised if Bielema finds a place in the organization for Sitkowski beyond 2023. The Illinois coach has praised the quarterback for his willingness to do what is best for the team.
Given his own experiences, Sitkowski would seem to be a natural as a coach.