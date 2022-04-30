Asmussen | Already thinking ahead to next year's draft
CHAMPAIGN — A decade has elapsed since an Illinois football player went in the first round of the NFL draft.
Actually, in 2012, there were two: just-retired outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus and wide receiver A.J. Jenkins, who played three years.
Who is going to be the next Illini first-rounder? Is it a player on the current roster or someone Bret Bielema hasn’t even signed yet?
Surprises always abound in the draft. Mercilus wasn’t considered a must-have pick going into the 2011 season. But he tied Simeon Rice’s school season record for sacks (16) and put himself in position to make a bundle as a pro football player.
In 2021, Kerby Joseph jumped from backup/special teamer/wide receiver to All-Big Ten safety. He also became the team’s top pro prospect this year and was rewarded on Friday night when the Detroit Lions picked Joseph with the 97th overall pick in the third round.
With Joseph’s NFL future now in motion, here are the five guys (sorry, burger lovers, too soon?) who might hear their names called at the 2023 NFL draft when the event is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.
1. Chase Brown, running back. He’s Canadian. And he’s productive. Like Wayne Gretzky without the skates. Coming off a 1,000-yard season, Brown has a chance to move way up the school’s career rushing list.
If he hits 1,000 yards in back-to-back season, it will provide the kind of consistency NFL scouts crave, and he’ll become the first Illini running back to achieve the milestone since all-time leading rusher Robert Holcombe did so in three straight seasons from 1995-97.
No running backs were picked in the first round Thursday night for the first time since 2014. It is Brown’s job to change the NFL minds on the value of the position.
Illinois is expected to lean heavily on its running game with new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. in charge.
That is a good thing for Brown and a deep pool of Illini running backs. They will all have a chance to shine.
2. Alex Palczewski, offensive lineman. All that experience. Can there be a player in the country with more college starts? Ever? I don’t think so. First round could be a reach, but stranger things have happened. And we know how the NFL loves its offensive linemen. Nine were selected Thursday, including two players from the FCS ranks. If you can block, the NFL will find you. And we know Palczewski can block.
His versatility is a huge plus. Palczewski can play any of the guard and tackle spots and would take a run at center, too.
He reminds me of former Illini and longtime NFL standout David Diehl, who could play more than one position. And Palczewski has many more college starts than Diehl, who worked his way onto the field before becoming a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants.
3. Keith Randolph Jr., defensive lineman. The one-time high school basketball standout seems ready for a Mercilus-like breakout in 2022. He had four sacks in 2021. Double that number and he might be looking at an early entry into the NFL.
He’s got the size (6 feet, 5 inches and 300 pounds) and athleticism to take his play to another level. Randolph missed the spring game with an undisclosed injury, but is expected to be ready for the season.
Playing opposite improving Johnny Newton should boost Randolph’s pressure numbers.
The NFL personnel people who get to know Randolph will enjoy being around him. He is one of the friendliest guys on the Illini roster.
4. Isaiah Williams, wide receiver. Unbelievably, the converted quarterback who played his first season with the Illini in 2019 has three more seasons of eligibility. He has already made a full transition to his new spot.
As Lunney showed in the spring game, he plans to call on Williams early and often in 2022. Williams has made a good connection with new quarterback Tommy DeVito and already knows returnee Art Sitkowski.
Maybe I am off my rocker, but I can imagine Williams catching 80-plus passes this fall while also contributing on runs and option passes. He has many ways to help.
The concern about Williams at quarterback was his size (5-10, 180), which isn’t an issue at receiver.
Six receivers were picked in the first round Thursday. Someday, Williams would like to join the list.
5. C.J. Hart, linebacker. The only time Illinois fans have seen the North Carolina State transfer in person, he was spectacular.
Without Hart’s performance, Illinois wouldn’t have won against Nebraska in Bielema’s debut.
Hart was rewarded for his effort, being named national player of the week. Unfortunately, it was his only action of the season, with Hart sent to the sidelines after tearing his ACL in his left knee.
He looked good in spring drills, showing the kind of burst and play-making ability that had the Illinois coaches so excited when he joined the program.
Hart has a talented running mate in Tarique Barnes, one of the top tacklers on the team. They will make each other better.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.